Schiff says Jan. 6 committee deciding 'appropriate remedy' for uncooperative GOP lawmakers

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
Adam Schiff.
Adam Schiff. Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is "considering what's the appropriate remedy for members of Congress who ignore a congressional subpoena, as well as the evidence that was so pertinent to our investigation and why we wanted to bring them in," panel member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Sunday.

Schiff made his remarks to host Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union, adding that the panel will be discussing the matter and making a decision during its final public hearing on Monday. Already, they have talked about whether it's better to have Congress "police its own" — the possibilities include censure or sending referrals to the House Ethics Committee — or send criminal referrals.

The Jan. 6 panel has subpoenaed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Rep. Scott Perry (R-Penn.).

The committee, which will release its report on Wednesday, is also expected to refer to the Department of Justice at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, including insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the federal government, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

"Viewing it as a former prosecutor, I think there's sufficient evidence to charge the president," Schiff told Tapper. "The evidence seems pretty plain to me. This is someone who, in multiple ways, tried to pressure state officials to find votes that didn't exist. This is someone who tried to interfere with a joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the Capitol. If that's not criminal, then I don't know what is."

