Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

    Schiaparelli Looks to Space Films for SS22 Couture

YeEun Kim
·1 min read

Paris Couture Week is here, following menswear shows in Milan and Paris. Schiaparelli, loved by stars like Zendaya, Cardi B and most recently Julia Fox, is one of the few labels to kick off the season, with a space film-inspired collection by creative director Daniel Roseberry.

The designer tells Vogue that he's been watching sci-fi titles like Dune, Interstellar and Arrival as a way to escape from the reality of the pandemic. "We kept saying ‘Planet Schiaparelli:' I wanted to do something that looked totally unlike anybody else. Nothing else should look like this," he explains.

The inspiration is spotted in the details of each look, including brass rings on a glossy black corset, as well as a giant hat connected to a black dress with sheer tulle material. The collection also features a "Medusa dress," which uses a new technique involving the molding of wet gold leather. Schiaparelli's signature surrealist motifs are further found in the form of small palm trees sitting on the shoulders of a jacket, in addition to golden Saturn-shaped earrings and handbags.

See Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2022 Couture show in full above.

A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

