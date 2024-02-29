Schiaparelli Knows It's All About the Accessories

As much as the fashion crowd enjoys the surrealist imagination of every new Schiaparelli collection, it isn't always the most realistic when you're thinking of everyday wear. (How many shoppers want to wear bodysuits with a golden crab covering the entire neckline or a puffer that takes up five times the amount of space as the average coat?) What does feel more palatable — and still has that extravagant character — are the brand's accessories, from the kooky bejeweled face totes to the golden padlock earrings. Daniel Roseberry seems to know this.

"What might really define our collections are our accessories, where the esprit de Schiap makes its strongest case yet," he wrote in the show notes for his Fall 2024 collection for the brand, which debuted in Paris on Thursday. "I can't tell you how many times customers have told me that a stranger has approached them to ask about our Face bag."

Roseberry's latest ready-to-wear offering is a little more subdued than what we've come to expect from the designer. Instead, it works almost as a canvas or backdrop for the accessories, which is where you'll find the Schiaparelli magic. The opening look is the perfect example of this: A single-breasted wool blazer and matching trousers is paired with a cowboy tie made from faux hair twisted into a braid.

Throughout the entire collection, Roseberry presents a beautifully made, but mostly simple outfit with precious, imaginative handbags, shoes and jewelry that are guaranteed to be talking points. "These are accessories, from our best-in-the-industry costume bijoux to the little gold toes peeping out from your perfectly cut trousers, that're made with the ambition of being 'future vintage,'" Roseberry wrote in the notes. "Something to covet and wear now but that I hope will one day be considered a defining piece from this chapter of the maison's history."

See all the looks from Schiaparelli Fall 2024 below.

Schiaparelli Fall 2024. Photo: Courtesy of Schiaparelli

