Scherzer strikes out 14 in Nationals' 2-1 win over Dodgers

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 14, outpitching Brandon McCarthy and leading the Washington Nationals to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers that ended with a testy exchange Tuesday night.

With a runner on second base, Koda Glover fanned Yasiel Puig for the final out and shouted in the direction of home plate. Puig walked toward the mound and twice appeared to ask Glover what he said.

Glover took off his cap and tossed aside his glove as players from both teams quickly intervened to keep the two separated. Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman pulled Glover away, and nothing escalated between the teams before they headed off the field.

Both starting pitchers went seven innings and allowed only three hits. The first 11 outs for Scherzer (7-3) came on strikeouts.

For the second consecutive night, a scuffling Nationals bullpen came through. Oliver Perez held the Dodgers scoreless in the eighth and Glover worked the ninth to earn his eighth save in nine tries.

Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy each had a sacrifice fly for Washington, which has won the first two games of this series between NL pennant contenders.

Los Angeles took a tense playoff series between the teams last year, winning in five games.

Trea Turner opened the game by beating out a little tapper to third. He stole second and third before scoring on Harper's sacrifice fly.

The Dodgers answered with a run in the bottom half after Chase Utley singled. Corey Seager's grounder to second was bobbled by Murphy for an error, and Adrian Gonzalez lined a single to score Utley.

Scherzer, however, struck out three batters in the inning, a harbinger of things to come.

The Dodgers loaded the bases on two walks and a passed ball on a strikeout in the third, but Scherzer struck out Chris Taylor to end the threat.

The Nationals scored the go-ahead run in the fourth after Harper led off with a ground-rule double. Zimmerman's groundout moved him to third, and Murphy hit a deep sac fly to center field.

McCarthy (5-3), who lasted only four innings in his previous start because of a blister, walked two and struck out four.

Scherzer walked two and did not permit an earned run. He struck out Taylor and Yasmani Grandal three times each. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has 38 strikeouts in his last three starts.

TRAINER'S REPORT

Nationals: Glover was held out of Monday's game after complaining of arm soreness. He threw 22 pitches on Sunday.

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said left-hander Alex Wood (shoulder inflammation) will come off the 10-day disabled list to start Saturday or Sunday in Cincinnati. . 3B Justin Turner (hamstring) reported no problems after his first rehab game Monday. He is scheduled to play in a simulated game Wednesday and could be activated Friday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (7-1, 2.91 ERA) faces Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.28) in Wednesday's matinee series finale. Strasburg has gone at least seven innings in eight of his 11 starts. He is 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA in five career starts against Los Angeles.

Dodgers: Kershaw leads the NL in ERA and innings (83). He is tied with Strasburg and two others for the lead in wins. Kershaw is 10-2 with a 2.02 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) against the Nationals.

---

