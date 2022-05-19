Scherzer exits with injury to side, Mets deck Cards 11-4

  • New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer hands the ball to manager Buck Showalter during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    1/11

    Cardinals Mets Baseball

    New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer hands the ball to manager Buck Showalter during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) talks to teammates during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    2/11

    Cardinals Mets Baseball

    New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) talks to teammates during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 11-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    3/11

    Cardinals Mets Baseball

    New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 11-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo watches his RBI triple during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    4/11

    Cardinals Mets Baseball

    New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo watches his RBI triple during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    5/11

    Cardinals Mets Baseball

    New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher T.J. McFarland, center, waits as New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, runs the bases on a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 11-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    6/11

    Cardinals Mets Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher T.J. McFarland, center, waits as New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, runs the bases on a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 11-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts during St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols' at-bat during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    7/11

    Cardinals Mets Baseball

    New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts during St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols' at-bat during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets' Dominic Smith (2) gestures to fans as he is greeted by first base coach Wayne Kirby (54) after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    8/11

    Cardinals Mets Baseball

    New York Mets' Dominic Smith (2) gestures to fans as he is greeted by first base coach Wayne Kirby (54) after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits an RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    9/11

    Cardinals Mets Baseball

    New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits an RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a single against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    10/11

    Cardinals Mets Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a single against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson catches a ball hit by New York Mets' Patrick Mazeika for the out during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    11/11

    Cardinals Mets Baseball

    St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson catches a ball hit by New York Mets' Patrick Mazeika for the out during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer hands the ball to manager Buck Showalter during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) talks to teammates during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 11-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo watches his RBI triple during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher T.J. McFarland, center, waits as New York Mets' Pete Alonso, right, runs the bases on a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. The Mets won 11-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts during St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols' at-bat during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Dominic Smith (2) gestures to fans as he is greeted by first base coach Wayne Kirby (54) after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits an RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a single against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson catches a ball hit by New York Mets' Patrick Mazeika for the out during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MIKE FITZPATRICK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Mets
    New York Mets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Max Scherzer
    Max Scherzer
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Albert Pujols
    Albert Pujols
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pete Alonso
    Pete Alonso
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandon Nimmo
    Brandon Nimmo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pulled himself from a start Wednesday night with discomfort in his left side before the New York Mets finished off an 11-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pete Alonso homered and drove in four runs for the Mets (25-14), who improved to 13-1 following a loss. The only time they dropped consecutive games this season was April 10-11.

Jeff McNeil had an early two-run single and Alonso snapped a 2-all tie with an RBI single off rookie reliever Jake Walsh (0-1) in a four-run fifth inning. Dominic Smith knocked in a run with a single during the outburst, and Luis Guillorme drove in another with a nicely executed safety squeeze.

Mets batters were hit by pitches three times, increasing their major league-leading total to 28. That includes eight by Cardinals pitchers in six games — the teams got into a bench-clearing melee in St. Louis last month.

Both benches were warned Wednesday night after Mark Canha was hit near the ribs by a 98 mph fastball from Cardinals starter Jordan Hicks in the third, but there was no trouble between the teams.

Canha scored three times and followed Brandon Nimmo's run-scoring triple with an RBI single as the Mets broke open a 6-4 game with a five-run eighth capped by Alonso's three-run homer off T.J. McFarland.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols got two hits to pass Eddie Collins for 10th place on the career list with 3,314, including an early two-run single off Scherzer (5-1).

The three-time Cy Young Award winner left with two outs in the sixth and a 1-1 count on Pujols. He will have an MRI on Thursday, the Mets said.

With two runners on, Scherzer threw a slider in the dirt and immediately signaled to the New York bench that he was done.

Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, manager Buck Showalter and a trainer came out of the dugout to visit Scherzer on the mound. After a quick discussion, the 37-year-old right-hander walked off the field.

Scherzer threw 61 of his 87 pitches for strikes and left with a 6-2 lead against his hometown team. Adam Ottavino was given all the time he needed to warm up, and he struck out Pujols to end the inning.

The 42-year-old Pujols, who stole second off Scherzer, also grounded out with the score 6-4 and a runner on against Seth Lugo to end the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Gold Glove 2B Tommy Edman (left calf tightness) was not in the starting lineup after getting hit by a pitch Tuesday night. But he entered in the fifth when SS Edmundo Sosa hobbled off with a mild ankle strain. Sosa was shaken up sliding into second base as he was caught stealing in the previous inning. He is day-to-day. Brendan Donovan shifted from second base to shortstop.

Mets: Nimmo was back in the lineup. The leadoff man fouled a ball off his right knee in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader and left with a bruised right quadriceps. ... RF Starling Marte is expected to rejoin the team Thursday, but it's unclear if he'll be activated in time for the afternoon series finale. Marte is on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother.

FILLING IN

Player development instructor José Oquendo coached third base for the Cardinals in place of Ron “Pop" Warner, who is away from the team to attend his son's high school graduation in the St. Louis area. Oquendo previously spent 18 seasons on the Cardinals' coaching staff, including 16 as third base coach.

UP NEXT

Cardinals RHP Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.06 ERA) faces RHP Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.34) in the series finale Thursday afternoon. Bassitt pitched six innings of two-hit ball for a 3-0 win April 26 in St. Louis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Large cat mistaken for cougar scares Vancouver neighbourhood, brings out police

    It took more than a flyer on a lamppost for a lost cat in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood to be returned to its owner on Wednesday. Police and conservation officers were called after residents reported seeing a cougar, far from its natural habitat, in the area of Granville Street and 20th Avenue around 1 p.m. "We did notify some schools in the area for student safety when we believed this may have been a wild cat," said Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department. "This was a h

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Sask. Roughriders fans express concern over players strike

    Football season is around the corner, and some Saskatchewan Roughriders fans are wondering what's next. On Sunday, seven teams in the Canadian Football League, including the Roughriders, did not take to the field at Griffiths Stadium for the start of training camp. This comes after a contract dispute between the CFL and the players association where they could not settle on a collective agreement. Some fans of Rider nation are not happy with the situation and hope a deal can be made so they can

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a