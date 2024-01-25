Schenn's OT winner helps Blues survive Canucks comeback push, take 4-3 victory

VANCOUVER — Brayden Schenn scored 1:54 into overtime as the St. Louis Blues survived a comeback bid from the Vancouver Canucks to win 4-3 on Wednesday.

Jake Neighbours, with a goal and an assist, Alexey Toropchenko and Pavel Buchnevich added the others for St. Louis (24-20-2).

Joel Hofer made 29 saves.

Pius Suter scored his second career hat trick for Vancouver (32-11-4). Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser contributed two assists apiece.

Casey DeSmith stopped 14 shots.

Suter scored all three of his goals in the third period to push the game into overtime.

He scored the tying goal with 52 seconds remaining in regulation after a shot rebounded off J.T. Miller's skate, allowing the Swiss forward to bat the puck home.

The marker came after Suter pulled the Canucks within one on the power play at 5:42 of the third after Hofer missed the puck behind the net.

Kevin Hayes drove wide of DeSmith's net before flipping the puck to a waiting Toropchenko who slid it home at 1:41 of the third to make it 3-1.

Suter opened the scoring in the third period just a minute in.

The second period was scoreless with both teams having their share of chances.

Miller rang a shot off the post and followed that with a shot tipped just wide by Suter.

Schenn thought he had St. Louis' third goal of the night in the second period, only for it to be waved off with Neighbours having cross-checked Ian Cole in front of the net during the shot.

Neighbours slid a pass to Buchnevich for an easy tap-in on the power play at 14:57 in the first period.

Robert Thomas found an open Neighbours between the hash marks and he fired the puck past DeSmith to open the scoring 13:14 into the first.

NEXT UP

Vancouver: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

St. Louis: Play the Kraken in Seattle on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press