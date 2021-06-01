The scheme of arrangement with RSA Insurance Group plc has become effective

Not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part, in, or into the United States.

As previously announced, on 6 May 2021 Tryg A/S ("Tryg" or the "Company") and Intact Financial Corporation's ("Intact") received all anti-trust and regulatory approvals for the acquisition of RSA Insurance Group plc ("RSA") through Regent Bidco Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intact) ("Bidco") (the "Acquisition").

Tryg notes that today, RSA has announced that with effect from today the court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, under which the Acquisition will be effected (the "Scheme"), has become effective in accordance with its terms. That means that the Acquisition has now been completed, pursuant to the terms of the Scheme, and that the entire issued and to be issued share capital of RSA with effect from today is now owned by Bidco.

On that basis, Tryg and Intact can now initiate the separation of the RSA business. The purpose of the separation process is, inter alia, to provide Tryg with sole legal ownership of Trygg-Hansa in Sweden and Codan in Norway with Tryg and Intact continuing to co-own Codan's Danish business on a 50/50 economic basis following the separation. The separation is intended to be completed during the first quarter of 2022. The separation process is described in more detail in section 7.3 of the Tryg rights issue prospectus dated 1 March 2021. Tryg's rights issue prospectus can be found on Tryg's website, www.tryg.com.

The announcement made by RSA today is available on RSA's website, www.rsagroup.com/investors/.

Contact information

For further information, visit tryg.com or contact:

Gianandrea Roberti, Investor Relations Officer +45 20 18 82 67 gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Manager +45 22 75 89 04 peter.brondt@tryg.dk

