Scheifele scores 3, Jets beat Canucks to snap 3-game skid

  • Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44), Neal Pionk (4), Kyle Connor (81) and Mark Scheifele (55) celebrate after Scheifele's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Josh Morrissey (44), Neal Pionk (4), Kyle Connor (81) and Mark Scheifele (55) celebrate after Scheifele's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) congratulates Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) after Dubois scored a penalty shot goal against the Vancouver Canucks during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) congratulates Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) after Dubois scored a penalty shot goal against the Vancouver Canucks during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) saves against a shot by Winnipeg Jets' Kevin Stenlund (28) as Canucks' Luke Schenn (2) defends during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) saves against a shot by Winnipeg Jets' Kevin Stenlund (28) as Canucks' Luke Schenn (2) defends during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) saves against a shot by Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) as Canucks' Tyler Myers (57) defends during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) saves against a shot by Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) as Canucks' Tyler Myers (57) defends during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Sam Gagner (89) collides with Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Sam Gagner (89) collides with Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland (8) picks up the puck as teammate Curtis Lazar (20) takes Winnipeg Jets' Karson Kuhlman (20) out of the play during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland (8) picks up the puck as teammate Curtis Lazar (20) takes Winnipeg Jets' Karson Kuhlman (20) out of the play during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) trips over Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) as Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) looks on during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) trips over Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) as Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) looks on during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) scores on a penalty shot against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) scores on a penalty shot against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia (60) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and fans celebrate after he scored on a penalty shot against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and fans celebrate after he scored on a penalty shot against Vancouver Canucks goaltender Collin Delia during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele had three goals and the Winnipeg Jets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey each had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 22 shots for Winnipeg (22-13-1). The Jets are 13-6-0 at Canada Life Centre.

Conor Garland and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the Canucks, who had their three-game win streak halted. Collin Delia made 35 saves for Vancouver (16-16-3).

Garland pulled the Canucks within one 13:11 into the third period. He grabbed a rebound off the boards behind the net and banked a shot in off Hellebuyck.

But Scheifele put the game away with an empty-netter with 28 seconds remaining in the game.

The Jets took a 3-1 lead into the third period after scoring three unanswered goals and outshooting Vancouver 19-6 in the second.

Scheifele scored his second power-play goal of the game when his shot trickled through Delia with 2.5 seconds left in the period.

Dubois put the Jets ahead when he was awarded a penalty shot after being taken down by Canucks defenseman Ethan Bear. Dubois beat Delia cleanly at 15:42.

With Lane Pederson off for tripping, Scheifele deflected Morrissey’s slap shot from the blue line past Delia on the power play at 13:52 of the second.

The Canucks opened the scoring just 41 seconds into game, taking advantage of a horrendous giveaway by Dylan Samberg in his own end. The Jets defenseman sent the puck to Elias Pettersson, who passed to Kuzmenko. The left-winger promptly fired one a shot Hellebuyck for his 15th of the season.

Winnipeg did not register its first shot on goal until the 9:39 mark of the opening period.

NOTES: Morrissey left the game after a hit from Vancouver defenseman Tyler Myers in the third period. He did not return. ... Winnipeg forward Sam Gagner celebrated his 1,000th NHL game. He wore the number 1000 on his jersey during the warmup … The injury-riddled Jets called up forward Kristian Reichel from their Manitoba Moose AHL affiliate, but he did not dress.

UP NEXT

Vancouver: At Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Winnipeg: At Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

