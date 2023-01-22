Scheifele lifts Jets to 5-1 win over Senators

·4 min read

OTTAWA — After a 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night it’s easy to see why the Winnipeg Jets are one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

The Jets (30-16-1) came into the game having lost the first two games of their five-game road trip and from the start it was clear they didn’t intend to lose a third.

Winnipeg’s forecheck was impressive and Ottawa had no response.

Mark Scheifele led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, while Blake Wheeler had a goal and two assists, giving him 900 career points.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti also scored for Winnipeg, while Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots.

Ehlers, who missed 36 games with an abdominal injury, now has 12 points (4G, 8A) in his past nine games since returning to the lineup.

“He’s a fantastic player for us, and he played great for us tonight, too,” said Scheifele. “We need him with his ‘A’ game for us to win. He was fantastic again tonight, and still only a few games in from him coming back.”

Josh Norris scored the lone goal for the Senators (20-23-3), who continue to struggle defensively. Anton Forsberg made 25 saves.

If body language is any indication frustration is at an all-time high among players right now. Thomas Chabot was asked what the mood is like and he was blunt.

“It’s not good,” Chabot said. “No one’s happy right now, but, I mean, it’s the game of hockey and they were the better team tonight and that’s it.”

The Senators were coming off a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday, while the Jets were waiting for them in Ottawa.

Ottawa is now 2-6-0 in its last eight and appear to be trending in the wrong direction.

“Where we were in the standings we were looking like we were going in the right direction,” said Ottawa forward Claude Giroux, who was clearly frustrated. “In Pittsburgh, obviously we didn’t play well and tonight, back-to-back, whether you have legs or not it doesn’t matter you’ve got to play your best.”

Not surprisingly Senators head coach D.J. Smith said changes will be made.

“We’re going to shuffle the top nine,” said Smith. “I mean there’s guys that are minus every night and it just can’t continue. That’s on me for allowing them to keep playing together or certain guys to play together and if you’re getting scored on it’s not working, so we’re going to work on every line and we’re going to grind our way out of this.”

Ottawa showed a lack of discipline taking eight minor penalties and were fortunate the Jets only capitalized once with the man advantage, but they were just as dangerous at full strength.

“We haven’t had that for a while, obviously, the last couple of games,” said Jets head coach Rick Bowness. “We talked about it before the game, ‘We need a greasy goal here from our forwards.’ And then (Wheeler) goes to the net, (Ehlers) puts it in around there, and (Wheeler) gets his screws in. We haven’t had one of those for a while. You just need one of those sometimes to get you going 5-on-5.”

Leading 3-1 to start the third the Jets seemed in full control as Ottawa looked uninspired for stretches.

Despite a full house Senators fans had little to cheer about and headed for the exits as Scheifele scored his second of the game with just under four minutes remaining.

Perfetti’s goal late in the period, which put the Jets up 5-1, had no impact on the game, but was memorable for Wheeler, as an assist gave him 900 career points.

Winnipeg scored twice in the second and dominated play for much of the period.

Scheifele scored his 27th of the year on a one-timer at the five-minute mark and some poor defensive coverage by the Senators allowed Wheeler to jump on Ehlers’ rebound to put the Jets ahead 3-1.

The Jets opened the scoring at the six-minute mark of the period on the power play when Ehlers took a feed from Josh Morrissey and tapped it in for his fourth of the season.

Ottawa tied it midway through the period with Claude Giroux winning the offensive zone faceoff and feeding Norris, who one-timed it past Hellebuyck, who didn’t look ready for the shot.

With the assist Giroux reached 40 points for the 14th consecutive season.

INTERESTING FACT

The intersecting ties of hockey were at their finest Saturday morning as Winnipeg head coach Rick Bowness had the opportunity to skate with his grandson at the Canadian Tire Centre, as his son Ryan, is the Senators assistant general manager.

NOTES

Dylan Gambrell replaced Derick Brassard for the Ottawa Senators. Winnipeg changes included Karson Kuhlman coming in for Sam Gagner and Dylan Samberg for Ville Heinola.

UP NEXT

The Senators host the New York Islanders Wednesday night, while the Jets head to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers Sunday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2023.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Andersson has goal, two assists to lead Flames to 6-3 victory over Lightning

    CALGARY — Rasmus Andersson had a goal and two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon. Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli, Dillon Dube, Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman, the last two into an empty net, also had goals for Calgary (22-16-9). Steven Stamkos, Vladislav Namestikov and Anthony Cirelli scored for Tampa Bay (29-15-1), which dropped both games in Alberta to finish 3-2-0 on its season-long road trip. Dan Vladar got the start for C

  • Farhad Moshiri returns to face ire of fans – but was this Frank Lampard’s final Everton match?

    By Mike McGrath at the London Stadium

  • Chiefs beat Jaguars to make AFC title game, but Patrick Mahomes' ankle is a big concern

    The Chiefs are moving on, but the health of their QB was the story.

  • Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes returns after ankle injury, briefly replaced by Chad Henne vs. Jaguars

    Patrick Mahomes came up hobbling after a Jaguars defender landed on his ankle in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon.

  • Nyquist helps Blue Jackets rally past Sharks 5-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored in the third period, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from two goals down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 Saturday night, snapping a two-game losing streak. Nyquist joined Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine with a goal and an assist, Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly also scored, and Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg each had two assists for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 22 shots. Timo Meier, Nick Bonino and Nico Strum scored for San Jose, which has

  • 'It sucks': Raptors' inconsistent play leads to another loss to Celtics

    Pascal Siakam is seeing similar trends unfold for Toronto as it racks up losses due to costly mistakes.

  • Tori Spelling says she has her '3rd child in the hospital in 2 weeks': 'Never seen him in so much pain in his life'

    The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star shares five kids with her husband Dean McDermott.

  • Pitlick plays hero as Canadiens rally to beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT

    MONTREAL — After erasing a two-goal deficit in the second period, Rem Pitlick scored 2:14 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Josh Anderson and Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for Montreal (20-24-3) as the team recorded its 20th win of the NHL season. Playing in a seventh consecutive game, Samuel Montembeault made 36 saves. The Habs also sacrificed themselves for the netminder, blocking 23 shots. Mark Giordano and Calle Jarnkrok scored for

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Canada's Marion Thénault soars to World Cup aerials gold in Quebec

    Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane set to return from LTIR against Kraken

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Evander Kane off long-term injured reserve ahead of their Tuesday night game against the visiting Seattle Kraken. Kane had been sidelined since sustaining a lacerated wrist in a Nov. 8 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kane has five goals and eight assists in 14 games this season. His return gives the Oilers' top-six forward group a significant boost as Edmonton looks to lock down a playoff berth over the second half of the NHL season. The Oil

  • Pederson, Reid face off again as Jags visit KC for playoffs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Doug Pederson got to know Andy Reid as a backup quarterback in Green Bay, then as his starter in Philadelphia, before coaching under him with the Eagles and helping him build the Kansas City Chiefs into the juggernaut they are today. “How many years is that?” asked Pederson, who is just a couple weeks shy of his 55th birthday. “That's a lot of years. That's 28 years, almost 30 years. So that's 30 years of my professional life that I've been influenced by him.” Not surpris

  • Bruce Boudreau should walk away from Vancouver

    In a strange press conference, Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford refused to give head coach Bruce Boudreau his full support. Following months of instability and rumours, Boudreau should consider quitting his post before an inevitable firing.

  • You Can Play defends Ivan Provorov in controversial statement

    The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.