Scheffler leads by five heading into Tour finale

Scottie Scheffler entered the Tour Championship leading the FedEx Cup race for the third consecutive year [Getty Images]

Tour Championship third round leaderboard

-26 S Scheffler (US); -21 C Morikawa (US); -17 S Theegala (US); -16 X Schauffele (US); -15 A Scott (Aus), W Clark (US)

Selected others: -13 S Lowry (Ire); -11 R McIlroy (NI); -6 T Fleetwood (Eng); -5 A Rai (Eng), -4 R MacIntyre (Sco)

Full leaderboard

World number one Scottie Scheffler will take a five-shot lead into the final round of the season-ending Tour Championship.

After a slow start, the American finished his third round strongly with birdies in four of the final five holes.

It helped Scheffler to card a 66, leaving him 26-under-par and five strokes ahead of compatriot Collin Morikawa.

Morikawa had reduced the deficit to two shots on the front nine but Scheffler recovered with back-to-back birdies on the seventh and eighth.

"I've had my chances here to win some tournaments and I'll have no better opportunity than tomorrow," said Scheffler, who is bidding for his first FedExCup title.

"I've been mentally at my best this year and I'm looking forward to doing more of that tomorrow."

Morikawa finished strongly, too, with birdies on three of his last four holes to keep in touching distance of Scheffler.

"It's going to be very hard but I believe in myself that I can do it," said Morikawa.

"I've got 18 holes left to the season - I'm going to put everything I have into these next 24 hours."

The biggest mover was Sahith Theegala, who finished with five consecutive birdies to move into third place ahead of Xander Schauffele on 17 under.

The winner of the Tour Championship will claim prize money of £19m.