Scheffler cruises to £19m Tour Championship victory

Scottie Scheffler won his second major at the Masters in April [Getty Images]

Tour Championship final leaderboard

-30 S Scheffler (US); -26 C Morikawa (US); -24 S Theegala (US)

Selected: -16 R McIlroy (NI), S Lowry (Ire); -11 R MacIntyre (Sco); -10 T Fleetwood (Eng); -6 A Rai (Eng)

Scottie Scheffler underlined his status as the world's number one golfer with a dominant victory at the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

It caps a remarkable 2024 for the American in which he won an Olympic gold medal, his second Masters and became the first to win successive Players Championship titles as he recorded seven victories on the PGA Tour.

The American, who started the final round with a five-shot lead over Collin Morikawa, shot a four-under 67 to win on 30 under.

That was four clear of Morikawa, who hit a 66, with another American, Sahith Theegala in third on 24 under after a 64.

More to follow.