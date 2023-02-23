Schedule set for SC basketball semifinals. Here are the games, how to watch

A look at the matches for the South Carolina High League’s Upper State and Lower State championship games and the S.C. Independent Schools Association championship games.

The winners of the SCHSL Upper State and Lower State championships advance to the state finals — March 2-4 — at USC Aiken.

SCHSL Upper State Championships

Games at Bob Jones University in Greenville; winners advance to state championship games

Friday

Class 2A Girls: Keenan vs. Gray Collegiate, noon

Class 2A Boys: Keenan vs. Gray Collegiate, 2 p.m.

Class 4A Girls: North Augusta vs. Wade Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A Boys: Greenville vs. Lancaster, 7:30 p.m

Saturday

Class A Girls: St. Joseph’s vs. Denmark-Olar, noon

Class A Boys: Christ Church vs. Great Falls, 2 p.m.

Class 3A Girls: Southside vs. Wren, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Boys: Wren vs. Travelers Rest, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Class 5A Girls: Mauldin vs. Spring Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A Boys: Lexington vs. Dorman, 7:30 p.m.

SCHSL Lower State Championships

Games at Florence Center in Florence; winners advance to state championship games

Friday

Class 2A Girls: Andrew Jackson vs. Bishop England, noon

Class 2A Boys: Andrew Jackson vs. Oceanside, 2 p.m.

Class 4A Girls: Westwood vs. AC Flora, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A Boys: Irmo vs. Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class A Girls: Lake View vs. Military Magnet, noon

Class A Boys: Scott’s Branch vs. Estill, 2 p.m.

Class 3A Girls: Camden vs. Lower Richland, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Boys: Crestwood vs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Class 5A Girls: Sumter vs. Stratford, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A Boys: Conway vs. Goose Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Ticket Information

Florence: Tickets are on sale at the box office or online through Ticketmaster. Tickets sold at the box office will be $12. The box office does not accept cash, only debit or major credit cards will be accepted. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster are $12 plus the additional Ticketmaster fees.

The box office will open at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Monday, the box office will open at 12:00 pm. Any classification ticket can be purchased at the box office on these days. Tickets purchased will be for that classification only. After each classification, the gym will be cleared, and a new ticket will have to be purchased. There is no re-entry.

Story continues

How to watch, listen

All of the Upper and Lower State championship games will be streamed on www.nfhsnetwork.com for a fee of $11.99 which is good for a month subscription.

The Camden-Lower Richland girls game will be carried on KOOL 102.7 FM and be streamed on https://onlineradiobox.com/us/wpubfm/?cs=us.wpubfm&played=1

SCISA Championships

All Games are at the Sumter Civic Center

Friday

Class 3A Girls: Hilton Head Christian vs. Shannon Forest, 5 p.m.

Class 3A Boys: Hilton Head Christian vs. Christian Academy/Hilton Head Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class A Girls: Curtis Baptist/Cambridge Academy vs. Laurens/Wardlaw, 10:30 a.m.

Class A Boys: Faith Christian/WW King vs. Charleston Collegiate/Richard Winn, noon

Class 2A Girls: Cathedral/Dorchester vs. Beaufort Academy/Patrick Henry, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A Boys: Andrew Jackson Academy/Cathedral Academy vs. Calhoun Academy/St. John’s, 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A Girls: Heathwood Hall/First Baptist vs. Northwood/Trinity Collegiate, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A Boys: Cardinal Newman/First Baptist vs. Hammond/Augusta Christian, 8 p.m.

Tickets

$10 for adults and $5 for students at the gate, cash only.

How To Watch

All games will be streamed on www.scisatv.net