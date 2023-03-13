Here is the schedule and a printable bracket for the 2023 women’s NCAA basketball tournament

The draw was revealed for the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday night.

Click here to obtain a printable bracket you can use to make your predictions.

The NCAA made Southeastern Conference regular-season and tournament champion South Carolina the overall No. 1 seed for the 68-team event, which tips off Wednesday and Thursday with First Four games at campus sites.

South Carolina is the No. 1 seed in Greenville (S.C.) Region 1.

Indiana is the No. 1 seed in the Greenville Region 2.

Virginia Tech is the No. 1 seed in Seattle Region 3.

Stanford is the No. 1 seed in Seattle Region 4.

Kentucky (12-19) did not receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament this season.

Louisville (23-11) was awarded a No. 5 seed in Seattle Region 4 and will play its first game against No. 12 seed Drake (22-9) on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Seven teams were selected from the Southeastern Conference: South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

The semifinals and finals in each region will be played March 24-27 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. In a new format instituted this season, eight teams will compete at each site instead of the four teams at four regional sites used previously.

The women’s Final Four is set for March 31 and April 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.