Here is the schedule and a printable bracket for the 2023 men’s NCAA basketball tournament

The draw was revealed for the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Sunday night.

Click here to obtain a printable bracket you can use to make your predictions.

The NCAA made Alabama the overall No. 1 seed for the 68-team event, which tips off Tuesday and Wednesday with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio.

The Crimson Tide is the No. 1 seed in the South Region, which also includes No. 2 Arizona.

The other three No. 1 seeds — in order are Houston (Midwest Region), Kansas (West Region) and Purdue (East Region).

Kentucky (21-11) received the No. 6 seed in the East Region and will open against No. 11 Providence (21-11) on Friday at Greensboro, N.C.

The other No. 2 seeds along with Arizona were Texas (Midwest), UCLA (West) and Marquette (East).

Northern Kentucky was awarded a No. 16 seed in the Midwest Region and will play its first game against No. 1-seed Houston on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala.

Kentucky was one of eight teams selected from the Southeastern Conference, joined by Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Missouri, Arkansas, Auburn and Mississippi State.

The semifinals and finals in each region will be played March 23-26 at Madison Square Garden in New York (East), T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (West), the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville (South) and T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. (Midwest).

The men’s Final Four is set for April 1 and 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston.