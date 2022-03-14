Here is the schedule and a printable bracket for the 2022 women’s NCAA basketball tournament

The draw was revealed for the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Sunday night.

Click here to obtain a printable bracket you can use to make your predictions.

The NCAA made Southeastern Conference regular-season champion South Carolina the overall No. 1 seed for the 68-team event, which tips off Wednesday and Thursday with First Four games at campus sites.

South Carolina is the No. 1 seed in the Greensboro (N.C.) Region.

The other three No. 1 seeds are Louisville (Wichita Region), North Carolina State (Bridgeport Region) and defending national champion Stanford (Spokane Region).

Kentucky (19-11) received the No. 6 seed in the Bridgeport (Conn.) Region and will open against No. 11 Princeton (24-4) on Saturday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

The other No. 6 seeds were Georgia (Greensboro Region), BYU (Wichita Region) and Ohio State (Spokane Region).

Louisville was awarded a No. 1 seed in the Wichita Region and will play its first game against No. 16 seed Albany on Friday in Louisville.

Kentucky was one of eight teams selected from the Southeastern Conference, joined by South Carolina, Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, LSU and Georgia.

The semifinals and finals in each region will be played March 25-28 at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. (Bridgeport Region), Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Region), Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. (Spokane Region) and Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. (Wichita Region).

The women’s Final Four is set for April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.