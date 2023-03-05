Here’s the schedule for the Big 12 men’s tournament with tip times, TV, ticket info
Kansas clinched the top seed in the Big 12 Men’s Championship before losing Saturday at Texas. But the Longhorns gained by the outcome.
With the victory, Texas finished in second place. The Longhorns entered the day tied with Kansas State and Baylor for second. But the Wildcats lost at West Virginia, and the Bears were beaten at home by Iowa State.
K-State will be the third seed, and Baylor fourth.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.
Here’s the bracket for the games at T-Mobile Center:
Wednesday, March 8
First round
6 p.m. Game 1, No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Texas Tech (ESPNU)
8:30 p.m. Game 2, No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (ESPNU)
Thursday, March 9
Quarterfinals
11:30 a.m. No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State (ESPN2)
2 p.m. No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner (ESPN2)
6 p.m. No. 2 Texas vs. Game 2 winner (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m. No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 TCU (ESPN2)
Friday, March 10
Semifinals
6 p.m. (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, March 11
Championship (ESPN)
5 p.m.
Champions
1997: Kansas
1998: Kansas
1999: Kansas
2000: Iowa State
2001 :Oklahoma
2002: Oklahoma
2003: Oklahoma
2004: Oklahoma State
2005: Oklahoma State
2006: Kansas
2007: Kansas
2008: Kansas
2009: Missouri
2010: Kansas
2011: Kansas
2012: Missouri
2013: Kansas
2014: Iowa State
2015: Iowa State
2016: Kansas
2017: Iowa State
2018: Kansas
2019: Iowa State
2020: No tournament (pandemic)
2021: Texas
2022: Kansas