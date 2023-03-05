Here’s the schedule for the Big 12 men’s tournament with tip times, TV, ticket info

Kansas clinched the top seed in the Big 12 Men’s Championship before losing Saturday at Texas. But the Longhorns gained by the outcome.

With the victory, Texas finished in second place. The Longhorns entered the day tied with Kansas State and Baylor for second. But the Wildcats lost at West Virginia, and the Bears were beaten at home by Iowa State.

K-State will be the third seed, and Baylor fourth.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.

Here’s the bracket for the games at T-Mobile Center:

Wednesday, March 8

First round

6 p.m. Game 1, No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Texas Tech (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m. Game 2, No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (ESPNU)

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

11:30 a.m. No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State (ESPN2)

2 p.m. No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner (ESPN2)

6 p.m. No. 2 Texas vs. Game 2 winner (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m. No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 TCU (ESPN2)

Friday, March 10

Semifinals

6 p.m. (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, March 11

Championship (ESPN)

5 p.m.

Champions

1997: Kansas

1998: Kansas

1999: Kansas

2000: Iowa State

2001 :Oklahoma

2002: Oklahoma

2003: Oklahoma

2004: Oklahoma State

2005: Oklahoma State

2006: Kansas

2007: Kansas

2008: Kansas

2009: Missouri

2010: Kansas

2011: Kansas

2012: Missouri

2013: Kansas

2014: Iowa State

2015: Iowa State

2016: Kansas

2017: Iowa State

2018: Kansas

2019: Iowa State

2020: No tournament (pandemic)

2021: Texas

2022: Kansas