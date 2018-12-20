Schedule of the 2019 Nissan Micra Cup season released

As expected, the 2019 schedule of the Micra Cup will be made of six meetings held in the provinces of Ontario and Québec for a total of 12 rounds. Three events of two rounds reach will be held in Ontario and three will be presented in Québec.

The season will begin May 17-19 on the demanding Canadian Tire Motorsport Park road course. Rounds 3 and 4 will be staged at Calabogie Motorsports Park located near Ottawa, June 1-2.

The series will visit the province of Québec for the first time July 26-28 when the competitors tackle the Mont-Tremblant rollercoaster for the first of two events.

The short, yet challenging street circuit of Trois-Rivières will be the scene of Rounds 7 and 8, August 9-11. Two weeks later, the Micra Cup will return to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for the second time of the season.

The Cup will conclude as always with the traditional Fall Classic at the Mont-Tremblant circuit, September 27-29.

The Nissan Micra Cup features showroom stock, identically prepared Nissan Micras powered by a 1.6-litre, normally aspirated four-cylinder engine that produces 109 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. The cars are fitted with all the necessary safety equipment and are shod on Pirelli slick tires.

“For the fifth season, we are expecting a very strong group of drivers on the starting line. There will be plenty of veterans and rookies which demonstrates the diversity of talent the Nissan Micra Cup attracts,” says Jacques Deshaies, owner of JD Promotion & Compétition and the series promoter.

“After four years, the Nissan Micra Cup has affirmed its position as a great bridge between karting and car racing, for those looking to take the next step in their motorsport career. We have at least five or six new rookies already confirmed for 2019, and this will surely create an interesting dynamic on the track. I’m counting down the days to the opening race at CTMP next May!”

2019 schedule of the Nissan Micra Cup