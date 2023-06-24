Scheana Shay Proves Breakup Blonde Isn't Just For Romantic Heartbreak

You may have heard of breakup hair transformations, but did you know the same rules apply to friendship fallouts? Clearly, Scheana Shay felt the urge to go blonde after Scandoval ended her close friendships with her Vanderpump Rules costars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval.

If you've been following Shay on Instagram, you may have noticed the 38-year-old Bravo celeb has been gradually lightening her signature deep brunette hair since March. Around the same time, Shay was hit with a temporary restraining order over an alleged physical altercation with Leviss, which took place after Shay learned of the former pageant contestant's months-long affair with Sandoval behind Ariana Madix's back. The TRO wasn't dropped until the day after the cast filmed the VPR reunion, forcing Shay and Leviss to film separately on March 23.

Shay addressed the “betrayal” through tears during part two of the three-episode reunion, which aired in June. “First of all, the betrayal of two of my best friends, that is heartbreaking in itself, but then to throw all of this on top of it, when I did nothing but take care of her,” Scheana said at the time. “I gave her a home to live in when she didn’t have anywhere to go. I was the sister to her that she didn’t have growing up. I did everything for her, and for her to do this to me, it has taken such a toll on me."

Can you blame Shay for wanting to reset? After sporting a few blonde highlights at the reunion, Shay's hair slowly became shorter and brighter as Spring went on, with the reality star transitioning from a deep chocolate brown to a softer hazelnut with blonde highlights and face-framing pieces.

Well, it turns out this was just the necessary first step toward a full-on blonde transition, which is best achieved over the course of multiple sessions. On June 23, Scheana Shay debuted her brightest look yet on Instagram Stories, showing off a fresh, multi-dimensional ashy blonde tone by hairstylist Erik Gutierrez.

Instagram/@scheana

Good as gold, indeed.

How the Boys Lie Sweatsuit Became the New Revenge Dress

The clothing brand started by two best friends in 2018 has made a brand of turning celebrity heartbreak into profit.

