Scheana Shay Looks Back on the Year of Scandoval in Holiday Rap Name-Checking Rachel and Restraining Orders

In March, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss filed a restraining order against Shay after she claimed her 'VPR' costar punched her in the face following the discovery of her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, but it was later dismissed

JC Olivera/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty Scheana Shay (left) and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss

Scheana Shay is celebrating the holiday season with a catchy new song — and a not-so-subtle diss.

In her new single with Lala Kent tiled “Christmas Slay,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 38, rang in the holidays by referencing the tumultuous year she’s had in the wake of “Scandoval.”

Among her festive bars, Shay drops the name of her former costar and friend Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“It’s Christmastime, and I’m tryin’ to push off the naughty list / You catch my drift?/I wanna be an angel, not a Rachel, b— (ew),” she raps. “It's been a long year, being savage is piercing.”

She concludes the track with a bold nod to her previous legal troubles with Leviss, “Hang your stockings with care/ Count your blessings, bros Merry Christmas to you,” she tells listeners and declares, “No more TRO's!”

Shay and Leviss's friendship adventures were showcased on Vanderpump Rules. But the popular Bravo series also showed the downfall of their relationship after Leviss's affair with costar Tom Sandoval was revealed.

Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Rachel "Raquel" Leviss and Scheana Shay

Sandoval, 40, had been in a nine-year relationship with Shay's best friend Ariana Madix. When the affair news was unveiled, Shay and Leviss were in New York City filming Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The revelation brought up a mix of emotions for Shay, who Leviss later accused of punching her in the face.

The assault allegations led to Leviss seeking a restraining order against Shay, resulting in the pair having to keep their distance at the season 10 Vanderpump Rules reunion. Leviss eventually dropped the restraining order with the case getting dismissed. Shay has maintained that she never punched Leviss.

Leviss has since doubled down on the assault accusations, claiming on an August episode of Bethenny Frankel's Just B podcast: "She pushed me as hard as she could against a brick wall, the back of my head hit the wall pretty hard, and then she socked me in the eye."

Leviss also said Shay was "nuts" for calling her a "liar and a cheat" who "completely fabricated this assault."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo The cast of 'Vanderpump Rules'

"Christmas Slay" isn't the only song where Shay has referenced her falling out with Leviss.

In August, Shay released a song with The 27s, titled "Apples," where she sang about a friend who betrayed her.

"I was with you on your worst day / You stabbed me in the worst way" she sang on the track. "And you said that we would always be friends / Party on the weekend / But then you're gone without a trace / I thought you were grateful / I found out you're fake, though / I hope there's a place for friends like you."

Shay and The 27s also called the person in question "narcissistic psycho" that they thought "knew better," and concluded the song by declaring the friend "a snake."

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed on Peacock.



