Scheana Shay Distracts From Raquel Leviss' Tell-All Interview With a Scathing Diss Track

Oh, you thought Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix would let Rachel "Raquel" Leviss hog the spotlight with her three-part tell-all interview with Bethenny Frankel. Not a chance.

Not only did Madix announce her “breakup album”—a new solo cocktail book titled Single AF Cocktails—on the same day Leviss' final podcast episode dropped, but Shay released an actual diss track about her former Vanderpump Rules co-star (word on the street is that Leviss will not be returning for season 11 of the Emmy-nominated reality show). Shay released "Apples" under the name Scheana Marie on August 18, and one might just say the lyrics are good as gold.

Scandoval

Raquel Leviss Speaks—And Seems to Confirm Her *Vanderpump Rules* Exit

The woman at the center of Scandoval made a guest appearance on Bethenny Frankel's podcast.

Some digs from the track include, “Narcissistic psycho/Cut you out likе lipo,” and, “From a Fеrrari to a Jetta/Thought that you knew better.” If you're wondering about the name of the song, the chorus to “Apples” involves Shay spelling out the title, with the follow-up line, “How you like them?”

By now, any old Vanderpump Rules fan (and President Joe Biden) knows all about the Leviss' seven-month affair with Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix's partner of nine years. But if you were really following Scandoval, you'd know that Shay was also greatly impacted by the drama after vehemently defending Leviss from detractors throughout season 10. Despite her close friendship with Leviss, the 38-year-old Bravo was later hit with a temporary restraining order by the 28-year-old pageant contestant over an alleged physical altercation that reportedly occurred once Shay learned about the affair.

Celebrity News

*Vanderpump Rules:* A Timeline of the Tom Sandoval–Ariana Madix–Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal

This is so messy.

“First of all, the betrayal of two of my best friends, that is heartbreaking in itself, but then to throw all of this on top of it, when I did nothing but take care of her,” Scheana Shay said through tears during the VPR reunion special, which aired in June. “I gave her a home to live in when she didn’t have anywhere to go. I was the sister to her that she didn’t have growing up. I did everything for her, and for her to do this to me, it has taken such a toll on me.”

Story continues

So yeah, these lyrics definitely match her narrative. “I was with you on your worst day / You stabbed me in the worst way / How you gonna lie to my face?” Shay sings at the top of the song. “And you said that we would always be friends / Party on the weekend / But then you’re gone without a trace; I thought you were grateful / I found out you’re fake, though / I hope there’s a place for friends like you.”

Check out the full song, here:

Originally Appeared on Glamour