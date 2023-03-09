Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Relationship Timeline

Scheana Marie (R) and her Husband Brock Davies (L) attend Stephen Lovegrove's First Noelle Ball 2022 at The Mayan on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies have been practically inseparable since first meeting.

The Vanderpump Rules star met the Australian rugby player at a music festival in 2019 and the two went on vacation to Australia and Bali just two months later. Shay confirmed the relationship to PEOPLE that November.

Davies, who has two kids from a previous relationship, and Shay welcomed their first child together, daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, in April 2021. That July, the rugby player proposed to Shay. The couple got married in August 2022 with their daughter as the flower girl.

"Just being able to have our amazing family and friends here is all we need, and just enjoying being in the moment with each other," Shay told PEOPLE of their wedding, which was held at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico.

Shay's wedding to Davies marked her second marriage; the reality star was previously married to ex-husband Mike Shay from 2014 to 2016. She went on to date Rob Valletta in early 2017, but their relationship ended in October of that year.

From welcoming their first child together to saying "I do," here's everything to know about Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' relationship.

September 15, 2019: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies meet in San Diego

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay attend the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight in the Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Shay and Davies first met in September 2019 at a music festival in San Diego.

"We were in San Diego Sept. 15," Shay later recalled in a YouTube vlog. "It was a music festival, weekend festival, called Kaaboo. Second night, we weren't ready for the party to be over. … We hung out that entire night. He waited until my Uber came, and then that was it."

The next day, the two hung out while waiting for a friend. Davies later asked his friend for Shay's social media handle and sent her a direct message on Instagram.

"I never check my 99 plus DMs because they're just always a lot," Shay said. "So this [one] morning, my girlfriend was like, 'Oh, we got tagged in a really cute video from the club last night, go check your Instagram.' So I go to my extra DMs, I see the video, and right above it … his Instagram handle was 'be the lion.' And I was like, 'What's this?' and I opened it up."

Davies had asked her out to a Los Angeles Rams game, and it wasn't long before they exchanged numbers and met back up at the festival.

At the festival, Davies made a bet that he could do the Dirty Dancing move with her. "He does that move, all of my friends have their cameras out, and right after, when I came out of it, he planted one on me," Shay said. "We got our first kiss on the camera."

September 30, 2019: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies go to another music festival in San Diego

A few weeks after meeting for the first time, Davies traveled to Los Angeles to meet up with Shay, the "Good as Gold" singer shared in her YouTube vlog.

Shay then went back to San Diego to visit Davies and the pair attended the Crssd Festival. "[Festivals have] kind of become our thing," she added. "That was the determining point of, okay, I do want to see where this goes with this guy."

November 2019: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies vacation in Australia and Bali

Scheana Shay, Brock Davies

Davies went to Australia to play rugby and, soon after, went on vacation to Bali with his friends — but he still made time to FaceTime Shay, who remarked that she had always wanted to go to Bali. "I ended up going out to Australia," she said. "I met the fam."

While she was in Australia, Davies decided to surprise his new girlfriend. "He tells me we're going to Uluru, middle of the outback," she explained. "He completely tricked me with getting on the actual airplane not knowing I was going to Bali until the flight attendant said, 'Sir, you'll get your bag when we land in Bali.' "

They rode all-terrain vehicles, went to the monkey forest and markets — and they said, "I love you."

In Shay's vlog, the pair disagreed on who said it first. Davies recalled: "I may or may not have said I enjoyed your company a lot more than the wine. And you reciprocated that with, 'I love you.' So … you said it first." Shay replied, "I said, 'I love you, too.' "

At the time, both Shay and Davies posted solo pictures from their vacation without revealing that they were together.

November 2019: A source confirms Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' relationship

In November, a source told PEOPLE that Shay and Davies were officially an item.

"Scheana and Brock have been dating for a couple months," the source said. "The relationship is still very new, but Scheana hasn't seemed this genuinely happy in a while."

November 16, 2019: Scheana Shay says she's "happy" with Brock Davies

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

At BravoCon 2019, Shay gave PEOPLE an update on her new relationship.

"I'm happy," she said. "I don't feel like I need to brag about him because I know he's not going anywhere. He's very nice, and he treats me the way I deserve to be treated."

December 2019: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies go to Hawaii for Christmas

The couple vacationed in Hawaii for the holidays — and they even wore matching Christmas sweaters. "He helped me get my Christmas tree," Shay said in her April 2020 vlog. "We did this whole time-lapse of us decorating it."

February 2020: Scheana Shay says her "first real" relationship is with Brock Davies

In an interview with Bravo for Valentine's Day, Shay opened up about her relationship with Davies.

"My new relationship honestly feels like the first real one I've ever been in," she said. "I don't think I actually was ever truly fully happy until now. … You have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince and I found a king."

She also shared how different Davies was from other men she's dated. "I tend to waste money on boys who don't deserve it and now that I have a man who does deserve it, he's like, 'Please don't buy me anything. Like, you've done that enough.' I still do — I'm not going to listen to that," Shay said. "The first week we met, he sent me flowers. There were so many little things right off the bat."

April 22, 2020: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies become Instagram official

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

Shay and Davies became Instagram official after seven months of dating. On April 22, Shay shared a video of herself cuddling with Davies in Maui, writing, "I've waited a while to actually post something w my BF bc negativity always surrounds my dating life and it can be frustrating. BUT, it's been 7 months and I've never been happier!! I finally am ready to share our relationship as more than just a highlight of stories on here."

She also posted a vlog introducing Davies to her YouTube followers. The Bravo star shared more details about their love story, detailing "everything from literally day one" until they recorded the video at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 2020: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies have a miscarriage

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that she had a miscarriage during an episode of her podcast, Scheananigans. She found out about her "miracle" pregnancy a few weeks earlier and was surprised, as doctors had previously told her "it would be close to impossible to get pregnant on [her] own."

The couple had told close friends and were going to tell Shay's dad on Father's Day, but she had started "bleeding all weekend, and it wasn't stopping." While visiting her doctor, she was told "there was no heartbeat."

Shay added that she had to wait a few more days to "naturally miscarry" but wanted to open up about her experience to help others. "I wanted to put this out because a miracle did happen, and I got pregnant for the first time in my life," she said. "And although this one isn't working out and we don't know yet what's exactly gonna happen, I know that I was able to get pregnant on my own, and that alone is a miracle. And I know that this is something that's common, that so many women go through."

The next month, Shay shared that she had a dilation and curettage surgery. She also got a poppy flower tattoo in memory of her miscarriage.

September 30, 2020: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies celebrate their one-year anniversary

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

Shay and Davies celebrated their one-year anniversary with a romantic picnic lunch at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

"Happy Anniversary Honey!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Omg I cannot believe it's been a year. We have shared so many memories together already and I can't wait to see what the future holds for us! Thank you for loving me for me. You are my everything ♥️."

Davies also posted a photo for their anniversary — this one was taken on a boat in Newport Beach, California. "You love me just right honey 🍯," he wrote on Instagram. "This year has been one for the books. With every challenge we have become stronger and closer."

October 2020: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies announce they are expecting their "rainbow" baby

In October, Shay and Davies revealed to PEOPLE that they were expecting a baby.

"We got pregnant so quickly," Shay said. "My doctor told me to wait one period and ovulation cycle and then we could try again. It was the first and only time we tried and I had a feeling right away, but it was so soon to tell because I wasn't even close to missing my period yet."

She said she took a pregnancy test before leaving for an off-roading trip in Arizona, and she ended up "bawling [her] eyes out" when it came up positive.

"I had to know before I missed my period and we went on this trip," she told PEOPLE. "We still had an amazing trip, but it just all happened so quickly, which is so exciting but also really scary after having a miscarriage."

Shay also shared that she was "so excited" about motherhood.

"Being a mom is something that I didn't think was necessarily going to be possible for me, which is why I froze my eggs twice last year," she told PEOPLE.

November 11, 2020: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies announce they're expecting a girl

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

A couple of weeks after announcing their pregnancy, Shay and Davies revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that they were expecting a baby girl. To announce the sex of their baby, Shay shot a cannon of pink confetti and Davies kicked an exploding rugby ball.

"I'm just excited to be having a healthy baby," Shay said. "After the miscarriage and getting pregnant so quickly after, I just prayed for a healthy baby. But I am so excited to put the biggest bows in my little girl's hair and spoil her with unicorns!"

Shay also surprised her family and friends by telling them she was pregnant that day.

"It was so much fun tricking my friends and family into coming to a 'luncheon' for my vlog and surprising them with not only the news that I am pregnant, but [getting] to find out what we are having!" Shay said, adding that they had already picked a name. "I was like, 'Look, I've always liked this name for a girl.' And he's like, 'I love that.' I was like, 'Oh my God, yes!' "

April 20, 2021: Scheana Shay shares she's "grateful" for her pregnancy

Shay wrote on Instagram that she was "beyond grateful for this journey" that she had been on for nearly a year — the prior May was when she learned of the pregnancy she would later miscarry. "Just 5 weeks later, I was blessed with my rainbow baby," she wrote.

"To the baby I lost, thank you for showing me how badly I wanted to be a mom and I truly believe you will come back to me in my next pregnancy," Shay said. "To my rainbow baby girl, thank you for blessing me with the most amazing pregnancy I ever could've imagined."

April 26, 2021: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies welcome their first baby

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

Shay and Davies welcomed their first baby together, Summer Moon Honey Davies, on April 26, 2021.

"My heart is SO Full," Shay wrote in an announcement, adding, Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer's parents!!!"

Davies also posted about Summer's arrival on Instagram.

"April 26th was already a special day," he wrote, referencing his older daughter Winter's birthday. "But yesterday I watched @scheana birth our beautiful baby girl with sooo much love."

He added, "Baby mamma is doing great, baby and daddy are holding down the room for mamma."

July 2021: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies get engaged

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

Almost three months after welcoming their daughter, Davies popped the question to Shay on the balcony of their L.A. home.

"I knew it was coming soon, but I didn't know how or when. I was so surprised!" Shay told PEOPLE. "Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want. There's no date set, but our dream would be to get married in Bali."

She added: "That's where we first said 'I love you.' It's a special place for us both!"

The couple explained that they had already signed a prenuptial agreement before getting engaged. "This time around, as much as I think we are going to live happily ever after, I wanted to be smart about it," she said.

Before proposing, Davies led Shay to the kitchen. "He gives me this beautifully printed, typed-out letter," Shay said. "I'm not even three words in and I'm bawling. It was like our whole love story ... And then all of a sudden like a f------ wizard magician, he bends down and pulls out this huge bouquet of flowers."

Davies got down on one knee, then picked up their cat's water bowl instead. "I wanted to take a knee, but fake her out," he said, laughing. But then, he did propose, leading her to the balcony, which was decorated with rose petals, a balloon arch and a sign that read "Marry Me."

September 2021: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies discuss having another baby

Shay told PEOPLE that Summer Moon was a "very good baby" and that Shay had an easy pregnancy, which made her hesitant about getting pregnant again. "I don't know if I want to do this again," she said. "It won't be a better pregnancy."

She added that she and Davies "had a conversation" about adoption or using a surrogate. "Obviously, with this pregnancy, we did have issues on the back end through labor and that," Davies said. "So we've already talked about that briefly. But we'll give it some time. A couple of months, at least."

October 2021: Brock Davies reveals he hasn't seen his older kids in four years

On an October 2021 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Davies revealed that he had two children from a previous relationship and that he hadn't seen his kids in four years.

"Me and my ex, we had two beautiful kids. We split up, and she felt like I abandoned her and the kids by coming to America," Davies said. "She moved on with the kids' stepdad, who then fulfilled the role of being a dad for my kids."

He also shared that his ex accused him of "replacing" his older daughter, Winter, with his new baby, Summer, who shares the exact same birthday.

On Oct. 12, Davies wrote on his Instagram Story: "I am thankful for my kids. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for the support of loved ones. I am thankful for change. I am thankful for tough times. I am thankful for life's lessons. I am thankful for my fiancée. I am thankful for my health. And I'm thankful for y'all."

October 31, 2021: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies celebrate Summer's first Halloween

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

The family of three celebrated baby Summer's first Halloween by coordinating in Beauty and the Beast costumes. As seen on Instagram, Shay was Belle in a yellow dress, Davies was the Beast, complete with faux horns, and Summer was the teacup Chip.

February 12, 2022: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies say they split childcare duties 50-50

Shay and Davies help each other out when it comes to taking care of Summer.

"Right now we're kind of switching off because we're having her just in the crib, and we moved from L.A. back down to San Diego, so we're just trying to get her used to sleeping in the crib on her own. She's no longer in the bassinet next to us," Shay told PEOPLE.

The reality star, who said childcare duties were "very 50-50" between her and Davies, added: "We've been swapping: I do one night, [Brock will] do the next night. We have a nice recliner chair in her nursery that we sleep on a lot of nights. But yeah, we're figuring it out."

April 18, 2022: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies attend Coachella

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

The engaged couple attended Coachella together in 2022, with Shay sharing two photos on Instagram and writing, "Our love language is festivals #coachella 🎡."

April 26, 2022: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies celebrate Summer's 1st birthday

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

Summer celebrated her 1st birthday on April 26, 2022, and Shay and Davies threw a pink-themed party. The festivities were complete with rainbow decorations, a picnic, a pink bounce house, a ball pit, cookies printed with photos of Summer and more.

"I cannot believe my angel is already a year old! The time really does fly," Shay wrote alongside photos of Summer. "You are strong, fearless, smart, funny, and so much more. My little sour patch kid, there is nothing I won't do for you. I will always be here for you my sweet rainbow baby. You really are a dream come true! HBD baby girl! 🥺🌈🥳."

August 23, 2022: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies get married

The couple tied the knot at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún on Aug. 23, 2022, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

"I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us," Shay said of their big day, noting they were happy to celebrate their love with friends and family for a few days.

The guest list included Bravo celebrities and Davies' family from Australia. "I just wanted as much of Brock's family and friends to be able to be here because, although this is the second marriage for us both, this is his first wedding," Shay told PEOPLE. "For me it was just really important to make this as special as possible for him and his family."

The VPR star wore two dresses for her nuptials. The first was a custom lace gown with a sweetheart neckline and tulle train designed by Pol' Atteu. "I love that we have designed this from scratch together and the lace is absolutely stunning," she said of the gown.

The couple's daughter, Summer, wore a matching white dress during the ceremony. Shay changed into a white strapless minidress from Casablanca Bridal for her second look. Davies, who surprised Shay that day with an upgraded engagement ring, wore a custom suit by Art Lewin.

December 2022: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies say daughter Summer is turning into a "mini-Schena"

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Brock Davies, Scheana Shay -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)

In December 2022, the newlyweds spoke to PEOPLE about their then-19-month-old daughter, calling her a "mini-Scheana."

"Oh my gosh, she has so much personality," said Shay, adding, "She is the absolute cutest. She has an obsession with saying 'ew' right now. But it's so adorable."