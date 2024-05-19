Advertisement

Schauffele wins first major at PGA Championship in a thriller at Valhalla

doug ferguson
·1 min read
  • Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    1/13

    APTOPIX PGA Championship Golf

    Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    2/13

    APTOPIX PGA Championship Golf

    Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Xander Schauffele hugs his caddie Austin Kaiser after winning the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    3/13

    PGA Championship Golf

    Xander Schauffele hugs his caddie Austin Kaiser after winning the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Xander Schauffele hugs his caddie Austin Kaiser after winning the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    4/13

    PGA Championship Golf

    Xander Schauffele hugs his caddie Austin Kaiser after winning the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Xander Schauffele hugs his caddie Austin Kaiser after winning the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    5/13

    PGA Championship Golf

    Xander Schauffele hugs his caddie Austin Kaiser after winning the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Xander Schauffele watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    6/13

    PGA Championship Golf

    Xander Schauffele watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Xander Schauffele celebrates after a birdie on the sixth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    7/13

    PGA Championship Golf

    Xander Schauffele celebrates after a birdie on the sixth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    8/13

    PGA Championship Golf

    Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    9/13

    PGA Championship Golf

    Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    10/13

    PGA Championship Golf

    Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    11/13

    PGA Championship Golf

    Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Viktor Hovland, of Norway, reacts after missing a putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    12/13

    PGA Championship Golf

    Viktor Hovland, of Norway, reacts after missing a putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
    13/13

    PGA Championship Golf

    Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Xander Schauffele hugs his caddie Austin Kaiser after winning the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Xander Schauffele hugs his caddie Austin Kaiser after winning the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Xander Schauffele hugs his caddie Austin Kaiser after winning the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Xander Schauffele watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Xander Schauffele celebrates after a birdie on the sixth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Xander Schauffele celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Viktor Hovland, of Norway, reacts after missing a putt on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Xander Schauffele cashed in at just the right time Sunday by making a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the PGA Championship for his first major with the lowest score in major championship history.

The Olympic gold medalist got something even more valuable in silver — that enormous Wanamaker Trophy after a wild week at Valhalla.

Schauffele closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Bryson DeChambeau, entertaining to the very end with a 10-foot birdie of his own on the par-5 18th for a 64.

Schauffele became the first player since Phil Mickelson in 2005 at Baltusrol to win the PGA Championship with a birdie on the last hole to win by one. And this took all he had. His drive on the par-5 18th rolled close enough to the bunker that he had to stand in the sand. He hit it beautifully down the left side, some 35 yards short, and pitched to 6 feet.

DeChambeau was on the range, staying loose for a potential playoff, watching Schauffele from a large video board. He walked all the way back to the 18th to join in with so many other players wanting to congratulate the 30-year-old Californian.

Schauffele, who began this championship with a 62 to tie the major championship record, finished at 21-under 263 with that winning birdie. That beats by one shot the major record previously shared by Brooks Koepka in the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive and Henrik Stenson in the 2016 British Open at Royal Troon.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement