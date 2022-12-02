Schadenfreude addicts, conspiracy theorists, historians and permutations junkies

DON’T MENTION THE VAR

What the Human Rights World Cup lacks in equality, dignity, human rights and Scotland, it is more than making up for in drama. The last group games have been popcorn-gorging, brain-melting belters, with something for everyone: schadenfreude addicts, conspiracy theorists, historians and permutations junkies. Belgium and Germany went out on Thursday, and for a delirious couple of minutes, in which it was beyond the wit of man to utter anything other than “Oh my God!”, it looked like Spain might join them. Belgium’s exit was on the cards after their defeat to Morocco on Sunday, but nobody saw the manner of it coming. Poor Romelu Lukaku produced a tragi-cameo for the ages, with a personal xG of 1.98 and a G of 0.00. His only shot on target was when he rammed his fist into the dugout after the game.

Germany followed Belgium to the airport a few hours later despite beating Costa Rica 4-2. That’s because Japan beat Spain, with a winning goal that, at first glance, seemed to involve the ball going out of play before Kaoru Mitoma cut it back to the goalscorer Ao Tanaka. Everyone shouted “Over the line!” like Walter Sobchak until, a long time after the event, somebody stumbled upon an angle that showed the curvature – don’t pretend you’d ever heard that word before it came out of Peter Walton’s mouth – of the ball may not have been completely over the line. This was not enough for ITV pundit Graeme Souness, who muttered darkly about cover-ups and stopped just short of saying that Fifa was responsible for a psyop called Covid-19.

Friday’s matches will decide the last four places in the second round, which begins on Saturday. England play Senegal on Sunday evening, which is bad news for the viewing figures of Countryfile on BBC1 – not to mention Craig Charles: UFO Conspiracies on the History channel, this time with guest presenter Graeme Souness. Before all that, there’s the small matter of Ghana v Uruguay to decide who joins Portugal in the last 16. There’s a small chance that South Korea could finish above them both, but the likelihood is that it’ll be a fight to the death, just like it was in the quarter-final 12 years ago. Luis Suárez, whose handball on the line stopped Ghana becoming the first African team to reach the semi-final, pointedly held court in front of the press on Thursday. The gist of his message was, well: bite me.

“I didn’t say sorry because I did the handball but Ghana’s player missed the penalty, not me,” he said. “Maybe I would apologise if I tackled and injured a player but in this situation I took the red card, the referee gave a penalty and it’s not my fault because I didn’t miss the penalty. The player who missed it said he’d do the same. It’s not my responsibility to take the penalty.” The Ghana coach Otto Addo agreed with Suárez, pretty much, but such reason is unlikely to be evident when the game gets going – especially if Suárez again demonstrates his win-at-costs-you-can’t-imagine mentality. Popcorn please!

LIVE ON BIG WEBSITE!

Join Rob Smyth from 3pm GMT for MBM coverage of Ghana 1-1 Uruguay, while Barry Glendenning will be on deck for South Korea 1-2 Portugal at the same time. Then Scott Murray will be your guide at 7pm GMT for Cameroon 0-0 Brazil, when Will Magee will also be at the wheel for Serbia 0-0 Switzerland.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Ousmane is scared of cats. There are cats strolling around and he’s scared of them. It makes everyone laugh” – France’s Randal Kolo Muani is short on sympathy for teammate Ousmane Dembélé, who is apparently struggling to deal with the number of stray felines on the streets of Doha.

The miaown streets of Lusail.
The miaown streets of Lusail. Photograph: Pavel Golovkin/AP

FOOTBALL DAILY LETTERS

“So, there we were, on a winter sun holiday in Tenerife, and decided last night (of all nights) to go to a lovely restaurant with no TV and no football. Good food, good wine and good chat with Mrs Smith. A romantic evening. On our way there I caught a glimpse in a bar, of the early scores, 1-0 to both Germany and Spain. You’re a genius Mike, the best night not to watch. About an hour later and well into food, wine and chat, my phone receives lots of WhatsApp messages from friends back home in freezing Wiltshire. ‘Hope you’re watching this mayhem, bedlam, carnage, chaos, ridiculousness …’ I then spent 30 minutes or so constantly refreshing the scores. Romance went out the window when I excitedly told Mrs Smith that, at one point, Spain and Germany were going home. All is fine here, we love each other – I’ll make it up to her on Sunday when we get home to freezing Wiltshire. Oh no, it’s England v Senegal” – Mike Smith.

“‘Denmark as the HRWC’s biggest disappointment (yesterday’s Football Daily)? Roberto Martínez has entered the chat” – JJ Zucal.

“So, like any Football Daily pedant, I was intrigued by your crafty line that the Danish team took ‘flight DO1 to Copenhagen’ (yesterday’s Football Daily) after their poor runout at the HR World Cup. Well, that’ll be a long travel day. ‘DO’ is the international code for Compania Dominicana de Avia. I’ll assume they have a quick layover in the Dominican Republic and be home by nightfall” – Mike Wilner.

“Liverpool’s 2,500 new rail seats (yesterday’s Beyond the HRWC) won’t be much use for any fans wanting to travel to Anfield with Avanti West Coast, given they’ll struggle to get a rail seat, rail stand or rail hide-in-the-toilet to get there” – Jim Hearson.

Today's winner of our prizeless letter o' the day is … Mike Wilner.

RECOMMENDED LISTENING

Here’s the latest Football Daily HRWC podcast.

NEWS, BITS AND BOBS

Harry Kane was the most abused England player on Social Media Atrocity Twitter during the group stages, accounting for nearly three out of 10 negative tweets directed at team members.

Senegal assistant and Doncaster Rovers legend, El Hadji Diouf, reckons England’s complacency could lead to their downfall in the last 16. “It reminds me of when we play against France [in 2002]: they win the game before they play it,” parped Diouf. “I know we are not the favourites but we are going to do everything to beat them.”

Christian Pulisic has eased fears that his, er, midriff, might be too bruised to play for USA! USA!! USA!!! in the second-round tie against the Netherlands. “I didn’t get hit in the balls,” he squeaked as passing dogs’ ears pr1cked up. “[I’m] taking it day by day. It was very painful. That [pelvic] bone is there for a reason to protect you.”

Roberto Martínez may have been given the keys to the most golden of generations, but the Belgium boss has now done one after their dismal group-stage exit. On the plus side, he will now have more time to bust some moves at Jason Derulo gigs.

Oh Bobby M!
Oh Bobby M! Photograph: Rungroj Yongrit/EPA

Morocco’s noisy fans have been hailed for helping them reach the last 16 for the first time since 1986, after a 2-1 victory over Canada. “There is no doubt they played a huge role in lifting us,” yelled Hakim Ziyech.

Veteran defender Dani Alves, 77, will become Brazil’s oldest World Cup captain in their final group game against Cameroon. “I’ve been with the Brazilian squad for many years and to be able to wrap up this cycle, playing a World Cup, makes me very happy,” he cheered.

And England’s Declan Rice hopes Chesney Hawkes’s half-time performance at the game against Wales isn’t the one and only time he does so at the HRWC. “I knew the song, but I actually didn’t know who he was – that is me speaking honestly,” yelped Rice. “After the game I went and spoke to him, gave him a hug and I heard he performed and it was really good. So yeah, me and Chesney are pals now.”

Not playing the new stuff, earlier.
Not playing the new stuff, earlier. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

BEYOND THE HRWC

New Rangers manager Mick Beale has apologised to QPR fans angered by his decision to leave just a month after declaring that he was “all in” at Loftus Road. “This came out of nowhere and I had a decision to make,” he parped. “They were [Big Vase] finalists just six months ago and it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down and didn’t want to turn down.”

Emma Hayes thinks it will be beyond February before Pernille Harder makes a return to action with Chelsea.

And Liverpool have been warned by Borussia Dortmund there will be no “gifts” in their pursuit of midfielder Jude Bellingham. “We have a high sympathy for Liverpool for sure,” tooted senior suit Carsten Cramer. “We are still in a good relationship with Jürgen [Klopp] and many others at Liverpool, so for me, it’s my preferred club in the EPL as well. But don’t expect that we will make gifts to Liverpool.”

STILL WANT MORE?

HRWC briefing, get your HRWC briefing.

Nick Ames on the inevitable hubbub around Luis Suárez before the showdown between Uruguay and Ghana. He also previews the historically-charged Switzerland v Serbia meeting.

A simple explainer on why Japan’s second goal against Spain was allowed to stand.

Suzanne Wrack hails Stéphanie Frappart’s landmark refereeing display.

Jonathan Liew does not hail Germany’s HRWC campaign, lamenting their failure to find a winning formula. The German media, meanwhile, has not pulled any punches, calling Die Mannschaft “a football dwarf”.

Sid Lowe is similarly stern about Spain and a defence that allowed Japan back into their game.

France also need to buck their ideas up and do more than rely on Kylian Mbappé, warns Eric White.

Emma Kemp wonders how the Socceroos will flamin’ stop Lionel Messi.

Some good stuff from Jack Grealish.

Karen Carney delves into England’s effective midfield and attacking tweaks, along with the potential threat of Senegal.

And Nick Roll reports on the vibe in Dakar before the big game.

‘IS IT SOMETHING I DO TO MYSELF. SOMETHING I DO TO MYSELF’

