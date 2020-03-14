Schachmann holds on to win Paris-Nice

VALDEBLORE LA COLMIANE FRANCE MARCH 14 Podium Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Sunweb Green Sprint Jersey Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Yellow Leader Jersey Sergio Andres Higuita of Colombia and Team Ef Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey Celebration Trophy during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 7 a 1665km stage from Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane 1500m Paris Nice 2020 final stage as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 14 2020 in Valdeblore La Colmiane France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) celebrates victory

Paris Nice 2020 - 78th Edition - 7th stage Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane 166,5 km - 14/03/2020 - Maximilian Schachmann (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Paris Nice 2020 - 78th Edition - 7th stage Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane 166,5 km - 14/03/2020 - Nairo Quintana (COL - Team Arkea Samsic) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

VALDEBLORE LA COLMIANE FRANCE MARCH 14 Podium Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Sunweb Green Sprint Jersey Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Yellow Leader Jersey Sergio Andres Higuita of Colombia and Team Ef Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey Celebration Trophy during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 7 a 1665km stage from Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane 1500m Paris Nice 2020 final stage as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 14 2020 in Valdeblore La Colmiane France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

VALDEBLORE LA COLMIANE FRANCE MARCH 14 Podium Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration Trophy Lion Mascot during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 7 a 1665km stage from Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane 1500m Paris Nice 2020 final stage as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 14 2020 in Valdeblore La Colmiane France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

VALDEBLORE LA COLMIANE FRANCE MARCH 14 Podium Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Sunweb Green Sprint Jersey Celebration Trophy during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 7 a 1665km stage from Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane 1500m Paris Nice 2020 final stage as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 14 2020 in Valdeblore La Colmiane France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

VALDEBLORE LA COLMIANE FRANCE MARCH 14 Podium Sergio Andres Higuita of Colombia and Team Ef Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey Celebration Trophy during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 7 a 1665km stage from Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane 1500m Paris Nice 2020 final stage as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 14 2020 in Valdeblore La Colmiane France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Paris Nice 2020 78th Edition 7th stage Nice Valdeblore La Colmiane 1665 km 14032020 Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Paris Nice 2020 78th Edition 7th stage Nice Valdeblore La Colmiane 1665 km 14032020 Nicolas Edet FRA Cofidis photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Paris Nice 2020 78th Edition 7th stage Nice Valdeblore La Colmiane 1665 km 14032020 Thomas De Gendt BEL Lotto Soudal photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Paris Nice 2020 78th Edition 7th stage Nice Valdeblore La Colmiane 1665 km 14032020 Patrick Konrad AUT Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

VALDEBLORE LA COLMIANE FRANCE MARCH 14 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Yellow Leader Jersey during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 7 a 1665km stage from Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane 1500m Paris Nice 2020 final stage as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 14 2020 in Valdeblore La Colmiane France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

VALDEBLORE LA COLMIANE FRANCE MARCH 14 Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Nicolas Edet of France and Team Cofidis Solution Credits Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 7 a 1665km stage from Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane 1500m Paris Nice 2020 final stage as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 14 2020 in Valdeblore La Colmiane France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Paris Nice 2020 78th Edition 7th stage Nice Valdeblore La Colmiane 1665 km 14032020 Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Paris Nice 2020 78th Edition 7th stage Nice Valdeblore La Colmiane 1665 km 14032020 Vincenzo Nibali ITA Trek Segafredo Michael Matthews AUS Team Sunweb photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Paris Nice 2020 78th Edition 7th stage Nice Valdeblore La Colmiane 1665 km 14032020 Thomas De Gendt BEL Lotto Soudal Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

VALDEBLORE LA COLMIANE FRANCE MARCH 14 Aurlien ParetPeintre of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis Solution Credits Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team Ef Education First Nicolas Edet of France and Team Cofidis Solution Credits Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway Peloton during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 7 a 1665km stage from Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane 1500m Paris Nice 2020 final stage as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 14 2020 in Valdeblore La Colmiane France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Paris Nice 2020 78th Edition 7th stage Nice Valdeblore La Colmiane 1665 km 14032020 Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Paris Nice 2020 78th Edition 7th stage Nice Valdeblore La Colmiane 1665 km 14032020 Siren Kragh Andersen DEN Team Sunweb photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Paris Nice 2020 78th Edition 7th stage Nice Valdeblore La Colmiane 1665 km 14032020 Fabien Doubey FRA Circus Wanty Gobert photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Paris Nice 2020 78th Edition 7th stage Nice Valdeblore La Colmiane 1665 km 14032020 Thomas De Gendt BEL Lotto Soudal Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step Nicolas Edet FRA Cofidis photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Paris Nice 2020 78th Edition 7th stage Nice Valdeblore La Colmiane 1665 km 14032020 Patrick Konrad AUT Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

VALDEBLORE LA COLMIANE FRANCE MARCH 14 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Sunweb during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 7 a 1665km stage from Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane 1500m Paris Nice 2020 final stage as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 14 2020 in Valdeblore La Colmiane France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) puts in a dig on the final climb

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) fought hard on the final climb

The Trek-Segafredo train on the final climb

Nairo Quintana heads out on the attack

VALDEBLORE LA COLMIANE FRANCE MARCH 14 Arrival Nairo Quintana of Colombia and Team Arkea Samsic Celebration during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 7 a 1665km stage from Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane 1500m Paris Nice 2020 final stage as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 14 2020 in Valdeblore La Colmiane France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

VALDEBLORE LA COLMIANE FRANCE MARCH 14 Arrival Sergio Andres Higuita of Colombia and Team Ef Education First White Best Young Jersey Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 7 a 1665km stage from Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane 1500m Paris Nice 2020 final stage as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 14 2020 in Valdeblore La Colmiane France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

VALDEBLORE LA COLMIANE FRANCE MARCH 14 Arrival Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe Yellow Leader Jersey during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 7 a 1665km stage from Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane 1500m Paris Nice 2020 final stage as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 14 2020 in Valdeblore La Colmiane France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

VALDEBLORE LA COLMIANE FRANCE MARCH 14 Arrival Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Sunweb Green Sprint Jersey Disappointment during the 78th Paris Nice 2020 Stage 7 a 1665km stage from Nice to Valdeblore La Colmiane 1500m Paris Nice 2020 final stage as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus ParisNice parisnicecourse PN on March 14 2020 in Valdeblore La Colmiane France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Nairo Quintana celebrates his stage win at Paris-Nice

Kenny Elissonde and Richie Porte go deep for Vincenzo Nibali

Richie Porte lead the line

Maximilian Schachmann went deep to win Paris-Nice

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the 2020 Paris-Nice

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the final podium at the 2020 Paris-Nice

Nairoman makes his move

Nairo Quintana (Arkea Samsic)

The final podium of the 2020 Paris-Nice (l-r): Tiesj Benoot, Maximilian Schachmann and Sergio Higuita

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) secured overall victory at the 2020 Paris-Nice on Saturday despite a late attack from Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) on the closing climb to Valdeblore La Colmiane that pushed the German to the limit.

Nairo Quintana took the final stage with a blistering attack with 3.6km to go for which a select group of his rivals had no response. Arkea-Samsic’s Colombian leader soloed across the line for his third stage win of the season after taking overall wins previously at Tour de la Provence and Tour des Alpes.

Further down the hill, Schachmann battled to hang on to a chase group that included Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Benoot, who started the day just 36 seconds down.

The Belgian played his final card with just over a kilometre remaining, jumping away from his rivals with Quintana already up the road. Benoot got an initial gap, but Schachmann benefited from a chase by Higuita and was able to limit his losses to just 12 seconds, preserving his overall lead to Benoot by 18 seconds.

Higuita finished third overall at 59 seconds, Nibali was fourth at 1:16 and Pinot was fifth overall at 1:24.

"It was very, very hard,” Schachmann said after collapsing to the ground beyond the finish line.

"I think you saw that Patrick [Konrad], Schwarzy [Michael Schwarzmann] and Felix [Grobschartner] did an incredible job. We controlled the race with three riders. For me it was a really hard finish. I'm going to be honest, in the last three kilometres I walked through hell and a world of pain. But now it's like being in heaven. Every little bit of pain in my legs was worth it."

The 26-year-old German led the race from start to finish after taking out the opening stage and then finishing second to Søren Kragh Andersen in the 15.1km stage 4 time trial. With Paris-Nice being cut short one stage early because of the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday’s summit finish was Schachmann’s biggest test of the week, and he handled it well.

"This is the fourth year of my career, and this is one of the biggest wins of my career and one of the most important steps," he said. "It feels so great because for my whole life people were doubting if I could be a GC rider, but it was always my dream. Now I'm here and I've won one of the most prestigious one-week stage races."

Quintana’s stage win was further proof that the 30-year-old Colombian is on stellar form, albeit with the cycling season going into hiatus until at least April, if not longer.

"I always try to win like this, with elegance and a good attitude," Quintana said after the stage. "We were highly motivated to do things well and have been working hard. The team worked hard to catch the break, and then I did what I had to do.

"There was nothing I could do for the GC," he explained. "I crashed badly and l lost too much time that day. So I knew I had to attack today, because I wanted to bring joy to the team because of the effort that everyone has made. It is a gift for all of them. I always demand a lot, but here are the results."

Quintana showed no disappointment in the suspended season while he is riding high atop a curve of fitness, saying the world’s health is more important. He plans to return home to Colombia and continue training after a spell in quarantine to protect his family after the risk of coming into contact with the coronavirus during Paris-Nice.

"Now we'll try to return to Colombia, spend time with the family while this important problem for the world is resolved," he said.

"We are aware of what is happening, we've finally finished today and we will also be quarantined so that this virus does not continue to spread. We have to listen to the authorities so that this does not get out of hand, and we can all return to work soon."

How it unfolded

With Sunday's final stage around Nice cancelled because of the ongoing pandemic, Saturday’s 166.5km stage from Nice to a summit finish in Valdeblore La Colmiane would prove to be the most decisive of Paris-Nice.

The stage started like any other, as attacks sprang from the start until a move finally started to take shape when Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) slipped away less than 10km into the day.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Fabien Doubey (Circus Wanty Gobert), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) went on the attack, forcing a concerted chase by the other overall contenders

With 140km remaining, the lead group had coalesced into Alaphilippe, Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R La Mondiale), De Gendt, Alberto Bettiol (EF Pro Cycling), Perez and Edet. The leaders built an ultimate gap of three minutes and Alaphilippe became virtual race leader for a moment, but Schachmann’s Bora-Hansgrohe teammates kept the escapees well in check throughout the day.

Perez dropped from the lead group with 35km remaining, leaving five up front while the gap started to come down precipitously, dipping to 1:30 with 25km to go.

Arkea-Samsic moved to the front of the bunch to help with the chase and set-up Quintana, and the leaders’ advantage continued to fall as teams positioned for the stage hunt and the final general classification effort.

The breakaway disintegrated at the bottom of the climb to the finish with 16km to go, leaving Just Alaphilippe and De Gendt up front. Soon it was just De Gendt at the head of affairs after Alaphilippe cracked, as the GC battle started to take shape behind them.

With 12km to go, De Gendt had 1:20 on the rapidly exploding peloton, but attacks from the bunch meant his chances were doomed.

Quintana was the first to pass De Gendt with 2.5km to go as the Belgian faded back into the fold and the GC fireworks started to go off. Quintana was on a mission and uncatchable, as Trek-Segafredo lined out the select group and an isolated Schachmann dug deep to stay on the wheels.

Benoot made a late, brave attack and finished second but failed to gain enough time on Schachmann, who collapsed to the ground but went from the hell of lactic acid to the heaven of overall victory.





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 4:27:01 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:46 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:56 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:58 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:19 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:22 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:32 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:48 12 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:02:10 13 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:36 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:40 15 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:03:54 16 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 17 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:03:58 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:04:44 19 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 20 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 21 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:40 22 Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:06:04 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:06:35 24 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:06 25 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:07:31 26 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:50 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 0:08:10 28 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 29 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:09:19 30 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 31 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 32 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:09:56 33 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 34 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 35 Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:27 36 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:13:07 37 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:40 38 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 0:14:19 39 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:59 40 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 41 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 42 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 43 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 44 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 45 Sebastian Schoenberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 46 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 47 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 48 Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 49 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 50 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:17:03 51 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:17:34 52 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:18:49 53 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 54 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:19:08 55 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 56 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:19:10 57 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:27 58 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:21:56 59 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 60 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 61 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence DNS Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo DNF Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo DNF Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic DNF Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic DNF Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ DNF Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep DNF Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale DNF Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale DNF Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale DNF Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale DNF Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis DNF Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis DNF Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling DNF Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling DNF Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling DNF Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling DNS Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling DNS Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation DNS Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation DNS Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation DNF Jose Goncalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence DNF Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert DNF Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert DNF Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert DNF Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept DNF Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 3 2 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 15 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 12 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 7 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 4 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 3 9 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 10 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 10 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 4 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 4 5 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 3 6 Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 7 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 7 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 4 Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 5 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 7 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 4 Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 2 5 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 10 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 8 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 4 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 4:27:57 2 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:58 3 Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:05:08 4 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:06:54 5 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:08:23 6 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:14:03 7 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 8 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:21:00 9 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 13:27:53 2 Groupama-FDJ 0:00:22 3 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:30 4 Lotto Soudal 0:06:48 5 EF Pro Cycling 0:09:47 6 Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:16:01 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:52 8 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:17:14 9 AG2R la Mondiale 0:17:49 10 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:18:05 11 Cofidis 0:23:08 12 B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:26:47 13 NTT Pro Cycling 0:31:18 14 Nippo Delko Provence 0:41:26





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 27:14:23 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:18 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:59 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:16 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:24 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:30 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:03 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:16 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:39 10 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:04:36 11 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:05:36 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:37 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:10 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:57 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:10:36 16 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:11:00 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:11:36 18 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:01 19 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:12:44 20 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:13:14 21 Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:16:27 22 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:17:12 23 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:34 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling 0:18:20 25 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:09 26 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:19:20 27 Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 0:22:53 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:26:40 29 Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:56 30 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 31 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:26:59 32 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:27:55 33 Sebastian Schoenberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:30:44 34 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:55 35 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:00 36 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:31:32 37 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:31:50 38 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:32:01 39 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:34:58 40 Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:35:25 41 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:04 42 Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis 0:38:36 43 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:39:47 44 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 0:40:03 45 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 0:40:13 46 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 0:41:30 47 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 0:41:31 48 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:41:52 49 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence 0:43:24 50 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:44:01 51 Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:44:02 52 Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:45:11 53 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:45:36 54 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:51:55 55 Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 0:52:53 56 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:54:16 57 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:55:23 58 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:56:50 59 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 0:56:55 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:12 61 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:57:17





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 43 2 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 38 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 28 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 16 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 16 7 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 15 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 14 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 11 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 13 12 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11 13 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 9 15 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 9 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 7 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 18 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 4 19 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 20 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 21 John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 22 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 3 23 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 3 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 3 25 Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 3 26 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1 27 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 53 2 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb 19 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 4 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 16 5 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 15 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 10 7 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 8 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 7 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 6 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 11 Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 12 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 5 13 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 5 14 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 15 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 3 16 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 3 17 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 18 Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence 2 19 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 1 20 Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 1 21 Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 1 22 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 23 Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 1





# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 27:15:22 2 Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:15:28 3 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:25:57 4 Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:31:02 5 Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:38:48 6 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence 0:39:14 7 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:43:02 8 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:50:56 9 Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:54:24



