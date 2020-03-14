Schachmann holds on to win Paris-Nice
Image 1 of 40
Image 2 of 40
Image 3 of 40
Image 4 of 40
Image 5 of 40
Image 6 of 40
Image 7 of 40
Image 8 of 40
Image 9 of 40
Image 10 of 40
Image 11 of 40
Image 12 of 40
Image 13 of 40
Image 14 of 40
Image 15 of 40
Image 16 of 40
Image 17 of 40
Image 18 of 40
Image 19 of 40
Image 20 of 40
Image 21 of 40
Image 22 of 40
Image 23 of 40
Image 24 of 40
Image 25 of 40
Image 26 of 40
Image 27 of 40
Image 28 of 40
Image 29 of 40
Image 30 of 40
Image 31 of 40
Image 32 of 40
Image 33 of 40
Image 34 of 40
Image 35 of 40
Image 36 of 40
Image 37 of 40
Image 38 of 40
Image 39 of 40
Image 40 of 40
Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) secured overall victory at the 2020 Paris-Nice on Saturday despite a late attack from Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) on the closing climb to Valdeblore La Colmiane that pushed the German to the limit.
Nairo Quintana took the final stage with a blistering attack with 3.6km to go for which a select group of his rivals had no response. Arkea-Samsic’s Colombian leader soloed across the line for his third stage win of the season after taking overall wins previously at Tour de la Provence and Tour des Alpes.
Further down the hill, Schachmann battled to hang on to a chase group that included Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Benoot, who started the day just 36 seconds down.
The Belgian played his final card with just over a kilometre remaining, jumping away from his rivals with Quintana already up the road. Benoot got an initial gap, but Schachmann benefited from a chase by Higuita and was able to limit his losses to just 12 seconds, preserving his overall lead to Benoot by 18 seconds.
Higuita finished third overall at 59 seconds, Nibali was fourth at 1:16 and Pinot was fifth overall at 1:24.
"It was very, very hard,” Schachmann said after collapsing to the ground beyond the finish line.
"I think you saw that Patrick [Konrad], Schwarzy [Michael Schwarzmann] and Felix [Grobschartner] did an incredible job. We controlled the race with three riders. For me it was a really hard finish. I'm going to be honest, in the last three kilometres I walked through hell and a world of pain. But now it's like being in heaven. Every little bit of pain in my legs was worth it."
The 26-year-old German led the race from start to finish after taking out the opening stage and then finishing second to Søren Kragh Andersen in the 15.1km stage 4 time trial. With Paris-Nice being cut short one stage early because of the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday’s summit finish was Schachmann’s biggest test of the week, and he handled it well.
"This is the fourth year of my career, and this is one of the biggest wins of my career and one of the most important steps," he said. "It feels so great because for my whole life people were doubting if I could be a GC rider, but it was always my dream. Now I'm here and I've won one of the most prestigious one-week stage races."
Quintana’s stage win was further proof that the 30-year-old Colombian is on stellar form, albeit with the cycling season going into hiatus until at least April, if not longer.
"I always try to win like this, with elegance and a good attitude," Quintana said after the stage. "We were highly motivated to do things well and have been working hard. The team worked hard to catch the break, and then I did what I had to do.
"There was nothing I could do for the GC," he explained. "I crashed badly and l lost too much time that day. So I knew I had to attack today, because I wanted to bring joy to the team because of the effort that everyone has made. It is a gift for all of them. I always demand a lot, but here are the results."
Quintana showed no disappointment in the suspended season while he is riding high atop a curve of fitness, saying the world’s health is more important. He plans to return home to Colombia and continue training after a spell in quarantine to protect his family after the risk of coming into contact with the coronavirus during Paris-Nice.
"Now we'll try to return to Colombia, spend time with the family while this important problem for the world is resolved," he said.
"We are aware of what is happening, we've finally finished today and we will also be quarantined so that this virus does not continue to spread. We have to listen to the authorities so that this does not get out of hand, and we can all return to work soon."
How it unfolded
With Sunday's final stage around Nice cancelled because of the ongoing pandemic, Saturday’s 166.5km stage from Nice to a summit finish in Valdeblore La Colmiane would prove to be the most decisive of Paris-Nice.
The stage started like any other, as attacks sprang from the start until a move finally started to take shape when Anthony Perez (Cofidis) and Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) slipped away less than 10km into the day.
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Fabien Doubey (Circus Wanty Gobert), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) and Nicolas Edet (Cofidis) went on the attack, forcing a concerted chase by the other overall contenders
With 140km remaining, the lead group had coalesced into Alaphilippe, Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R La Mondiale), De Gendt, Alberto Bettiol (EF Pro Cycling), Perez and Edet. The leaders built an ultimate gap of three minutes and Alaphilippe became virtual race leader for a moment, but Schachmann’s Bora-Hansgrohe teammates kept the escapees well in check throughout the day.
Perez dropped from the lead group with 35km remaining, leaving five up front while the gap started to come down precipitously, dipping to 1:30 with 25km to go.
Arkea-Samsic moved to the front of the bunch to help with the chase and set-up Quintana, and the leaders’ advantage continued to fall as teams positioned for the stage hunt and the final general classification effort.
The breakaway disintegrated at the bottom of the climb to the finish with 16km to go, leaving Just Alaphilippe and De Gendt up front. Soon it was just De Gendt at the head of affairs after Alaphilippe cracked, as the GC battle started to take shape behind them.
With 12km to go, De Gendt had 1:20 on the rapidly exploding peloton, but attacks from the bunch meant his chances were doomed.
Quintana was the first to pass De Gendt with 2.5km to go as the Belgian faded back into the fold and the GC fireworks started to go off. Quintana was on a mission and uncatchable, as Trek-Segafredo lined out the select group and an isolated Schachmann dug deep to stay on the wheels.
Benoot made a late, brave attack and finished second but failed to gain enough time on Schachmann, who collapsed to the ground but went from the hell of lactic acid to the heaven of overall victory.
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
4:27:01
2
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
0:00:46
3
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:00:56
4
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
5
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:00:58
7
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
0:01:19
8
Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
0:01:22
9
Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:01:32
10
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
11
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:01:48
12
Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
0:02:10
13
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:03:36
14
Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
0:03:40
15
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:03:54
16
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
17
Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:03:58
18
John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
0:04:44
19
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
20
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
21
Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
0:05:40
22
Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:06:04
23
Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:06:35
24
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:07:06
25
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:07:31
26
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:07:50
27
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
0:08:10
28
Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
29
Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:09:19
30
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
31
Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
32
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:09:56
33
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
34
Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
35
Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
0:12:27
36
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:13:07
37
Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
0:13:40
38
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
0:14:19
39
Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:14:59
40
Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
41
Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
42
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
43
Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
44
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
45
Sebastian Schoenberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
46
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
47
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
48
Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
49
Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
50
Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:17:03
51
Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:17:34
52
Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
0:18:49
53
Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
54
Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:19:08
55
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
56
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
0:19:10
57
Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
0:19:27
58
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
0:21:56
59
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
60
Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
61
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
DNS
Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNF
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNF
Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNF
Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
DNF
Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
DNF
Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNF
Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNF
Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNF
Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNF
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
DNF
Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
DNF
Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
DNF
Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
DNF
Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
DNF
Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNS
Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNF
Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis
DNF
Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
DNF
Tom Scully (NZl) EF Pro Cycling
DNF
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Pro Cycling
DNF
Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNF
Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNF
Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNF
Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNF
Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
DNF
Michael Gogl (Aut) NTT Pro Cycling
DNS
Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
DNS
Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNS
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNS
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNF
Jose Goncalves (Por) Nippo Delko Provence
DNF
Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
DNF
Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
DNF
Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
DNF
Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
DNF
Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
DNF
Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
3
2
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2
3
Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
1
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3
2
Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
2
3
Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
1
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
15
2
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
12
3
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9
4
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
7
5
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6
6
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
5
7
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
4
8
Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
3
9
Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
2
10
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
1
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
10
2
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8
3
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
6
4
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
4
5
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
3
6
Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
2
7
Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
1
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
7
2
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5
3
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
3
4
Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
2
5
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
1
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
7
2
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5
3
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
3
4
Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
2
5
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
1
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
10
2
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
8
3
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6
4
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
4
5
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3
6
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
2
7
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
1
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
4:27:57
2
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:02:58
3
Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:05:08
4
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:06:54
5
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:08:23
6
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:14:03
7
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
8
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
0:21:00
9
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Team Sunweb
13:27:53
2
Groupama-FDJ
0:00:22
3
Trek-Segafredo
0:02:30
4
Lotto Soudal
0:06:48
5
EF Pro Cycling
0:09:47
6
Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:16:01
7
Bora-Hansgrohe
0:16:52
8
Deceuninck-Quick-Step
0:17:14
9
AG2R la Mondiale
0:17:49
10
Team Arkea-Samsic
0:18:05
11
Cofidis
0:23:08
12
B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:26:47
13
NTT Pro Cycling
0:31:18
14
Nippo Delko Provence
0:41:26
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
27:14:23
2
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
0:00:18
3
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
0:00:59
4
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
0:01:16
5
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:01:24
6
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:01:30
7
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:02:03
8
Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
0:02:16
9
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:03:39
10
Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
0:04:36
11
Fabien Doubey (Fra) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:05:36
12
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
0:06:37
13
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
0:08:10
14
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:08:57
15
Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:10:36
16
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:11:00
17
John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
0:11:36
18
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:12:01
19
Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:12:44
20
Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:13:14
21
Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:16:27
22
Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:17:12
23
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:17:34
24
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) NTT Pro Cycling
0:18:20
25
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:19:09
26
Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:19:20
27
Michael Hundahl (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
0:22:53
28
Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:26:40
29
Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
0:26:56
30
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
31
Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:26:59
32
Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:27:55
33
Sebastian Schoenberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:30:44
34
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
0:30:55
35
Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
0:31:00
36
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:31:32
37
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:31:50
38
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:32:01
39
Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
0:34:58
40
Quentin Pacher (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:35:25
41
Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
0:36:04
42
Julien Vermote (Bel) Cofidis
0:38:36
43
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:39:47
44
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
0:40:03
45
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
0:40:13
46
Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
0:41:30
47
Ryan Gibbons (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
0:41:31
48
Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
0:41:52
49
Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Nippo Delko Provence
0:43:24
50
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:44:01
51
Dayer Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:44:02
52
Michael Morkov (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:45:11
53
Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
0:45:36
54
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
0:51:55
55
Julien Trarieux (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
0:52:53
56
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
0:54:16
57
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:55:23
58
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
0:56:50
59
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
0:56:55
60
Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:57:12
61
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
0:57:17
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
43
2
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
38
3
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
28
4
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
22
5
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
16
6
Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
16
7
Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
15
8
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
15
9
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
14
10
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13
11
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
13
12
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
11
13
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10
14
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
9
15
Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
9
16
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
7
17
Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
6
18
Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
4
19
Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4
20
Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
4
21
John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4
22
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
3
23
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
3
24
Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
3
25
Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
3
26
Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
1
27
Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
1
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
53
2
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team Sunweb
19
3
Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18
4
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
16
5
Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
15
6
Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
10
7
Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
8
8
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
7
9
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
6
10
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6
11
Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
6
12
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
5
13
Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
5
14
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
3
15
Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
3
16
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
3
17
Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
2
18
Romain Combaud (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
2
19
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
1
20
Stefan Kung (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
1
21
Winner Anacona (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
1
22
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
1
23
Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
1
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
27:15:22
2
Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:15:28
3
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:25:57
4
Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:31:02
5
Connor Swift (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:38:48
6
Mauro Finetto (Ita) Nippo Delko Provence
0:39:14
7
Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:43:02
8
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
0:50:56
9
Cyril Barthe (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:54:24
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Team Sunweb
81:52:39
2
Groupama-FDJ
0:03:25
3
Trek-Segafredo
0:09:19
4
Lotto Soudal
0:15:31
5
EF Pro Cycling
0:19:17
6
Deceuninck-Quick-Step
0:21:06
7
Bora-Hansgrohe
0:24:38
8
Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:30:51
9
AG2R la Mondiale
0:33:41
10
Team Arkea-Samsic
0:43:03
11
NTT Pro Cycling
0:46:56
12
Cofidis
0:48:28
13
Nippo Delko Provence
1:25:14
14
B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
1:31:46