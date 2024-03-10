Schöpf, Ahmed net goals as Whitecaps shake Earthquakes 2-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alessandro Schöpf scored his first Major League Soccer goal in more than a year to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 Saturday night.

Schöpf opened the scoring in the 74th minute when he beat goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto — known as “Daniel” — with a low shot from just outside the penalty area.

Ryan Gauld's corner kick was redirected on a clearance attempt but went straight to Schöpf, whose one-touch shot bounced off the outstretched arm of a diving Daniel into the net.

Schöpf scored for the first time since March 4, 2023 when he had a goal at San Jose.

Ali Ahmed came on in the 62nd minute for Luís Martins and scored in the 86th to give Vancouver (1-0-1) a 2-0 lead. The 23-year-old beat a defender to win a free ball and create some space to blast a side-netter inside the far post.

San Jose (0-3-0) has a minus-6 goal differential this season.

Yohei Takaoka had two saves, and his first shutout of the season, for the Whitecaps.

---

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press