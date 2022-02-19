New SCGA president keeps top focus in mind: ‘It’s all about the game’

Jeff Connell landed the assistant superintendent’s position at Florence Country Club in the fall of 1995 and loved the weather. Used to more harsh winters in his native Kentucky, he went about his duties wearing shorts into the new year.

But spring and summer provided a rude introduction to the Palmetto State’s climate. Temperatures soared and, he says now, “I thought about transferring back home.”

Happily for golf in South Carolina, Connell adjusted, settled in the Midlands and went about working his magic both on and off the courses.

In addition to Florence, Northwoods Golf Club, Columbia Country Club and Fort Jackson Golf Club profited from his agronomical expertise. Equally important, the game overall benefited from his volunteer contributions.

Long story short: His passion is golf, the life lessons the game teaches and working for ways to assure the sport thrives.

“It’s not about me,” Connell said. “It’s what the game is.”

Connell, who now oversees the conditioning of Fort Jackson’s 36 holes, took on another challenge the first of the year. He became president of the South Carolina Golf Association.

“He brings real energy to our board,” SCGA executive director Biff Lathrop said. “He’s full of ideas and thoughts.”

Connell is no stranger to administration. He served on the Carolina Golf Course Superintendents Association’s board for eight years, including one term as president, and joined the SCGA board of directors in 2010.

His mission centers on growing the game, especially in junior programs; continuing projects such as the organization’s search for new headquarters to replace the cramped-for-space offices in Irmo; and, he said, “some other ideas we might want to pursue.”

After taking office, Connell reached out to each SCGA board member to get their input and the calls reinforced what he knew from in board meetings: “There are a lot of very smart people with a lot of good ideas on the board,” he said.

Chuck Green, his boss at Florence CC and now at Quixote Club in Sumter, urged Connell to get involved in the superintendents’ association service. Working on conservation measures with legislators led to association with Charlie Roundtree III, who pointed Connell to the SCGA.

“(The presidency) is not about me,” Connell said. “It’s about getting and keeping people involved in a great game. Golf teaches so many lessons and offers so many opportunities. Golf provides a foundation to life.

“Play (competitive) golf and you’re by yourself. There’s no hiding from your scores. Golf is just different from team sports. You grow and build relationships. Only a handful will be successful (PGA Tour) professionals, but the lessons learned in golf are the lessons of a lifetime.”

Growing the game from the ground up has long been an SCGA focus. Thus, the association has an ever-increasing focus on the junior golf initiative headed by Justin Fleming, a program near the new president’s heart.

New this year is a level of competition for juniors to provide a competitive avenue for development and advancement to major tournaments.

“Before, we had to turn away perhaps 80 kids from big events,” Connell said. “Now, those youngsters can compete, improve and earn points that qualifies them for bigger events.”

The organization’s Forty-Plus series has been an overwhelming success, and tournaments are over-subscribed. “It hurts to turn players away,” Connell said. On the drawing board are plans that focus on players in their 20s. “Working age guys,” he said. “There’s a real need to find them a place to play competitively.”

There are other projects under consideration from his days on the board, and he will introduce a myriad of ideas for discussion.

“No doubt,” Lathrop said. “Call it passion. Call it energy. He’s go, go, go. I had a text from him at 7 this morning.”

“What works? What can we do better? Is there a different way to do a particular thing?” Connell said, reeling off questions with machine-gun rapidity. “The SCGA is in great shape. But let’s make it bigger, better. My focus is, it’s all about the game.”

Chip shots. Cancelled the past two years by coronavirus protocols, the South Carolina Junior Golf Federation’s Columbia Golf Ball returns to the calendar on April 7. The fund-raiser to support junior golf will be held at USC’s Pastides Alumni Center. For ticket information, call 803-732-9311. . . . PJ Maybank (Cheboygan, Michigan) won the boys’ title and Macy Pate (Winston-Salem, North Carolina) claimed the girls’ division in the Sea Pines Junior Heritage at Hilton Head Island. . . . In tournaments to open the spring season, USC’s men tied for seventh in the Puerto Rico Classic, Clemson’s men placed fifth in the Nexus Collegiate in the Nassau, The Bahamas, and Clemson’s women shared fourth in Tulane Classic in New Orleans. USC’s women, ranked third nationally, begin their spring season Sunday in the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida.