New SCGA president keeps top focus in mind: ‘It’s all about the game’

Bob Spear
·4 min read
Courtesy photo

Jeff Connell landed the assistant superintendent’s position at Florence Country Club in the fall of 1995 and loved the weather. Used to more harsh winters in his native Kentucky, he went about his duties wearing shorts into the new year.

But spring and summer provided a rude introduction to the Palmetto State’s climate. Temperatures soared and, he says now, “I thought about transferring back home.”

Happily for golf in South Carolina, Connell adjusted, settled in the Midlands and went about working his magic both on and off the courses.

In addition to Florence, Northwoods Golf Club, Columbia Country Club and Fort Jackson Golf Club profited from his agronomical expertise. Equally important, the game overall benefited from his volunteer contributions.

Long story short: His passion is golf, the life lessons the game teaches and working for ways to assure the sport thrives.

“It’s not about me,” Connell said. “It’s what the game is.”

Connell, who now oversees the conditioning of Fort Jackson’s 36 holes, took on another challenge the first of the year. He became president of the South Carolina Golf Association.

“He brings real energy to our board,” SCGA executive director Biff Lathrop said. “He’s full of ideas and thoughts.”

Connell is no stranger to administration. He served on the Carolina Golf Course Superintendents Association’s board for eight years, including one term as president, and joined the SCGA board of directors in 2010.

His mission centers on growing the game, especially in junior programs; continuing projects such as the organization’s search for new headquarters to replace the cramped-for-space offices in Irmo; and, he said, “some other ideas we might want to pursue.”

After taking office, Connell reached out to each SCGA board member to get their input and the calls reinforced what he knew from in board meetings: “There are a lot of very smart people with a lot of good ideas on the board,” he said.

Chuck Green, his boss at Florence CC and now at Quixote Club in Sumter, urged Connell to get involved in the superintendents’ association service. Working on conservation measures with legislators led to association with Charlie Roundtree III, who pointed Connell to the SCGA.

“(The presidency) is not about me,” Connell said. “It’s about getting and keeping people involved in a great game. Golf teaches so many lessons and offers so many opportunities. Golf provides a foundation to life.

“Play (competitive) golf and you’re by yourself. There’s no hiding from your scores. Golf is just different from team sports. You grow and build relationships. Only a handful will be successful (PGA Tour) professionals, but the lessons learned in golf are the lessons of a lifetime.”

Growing the game from the ground up has long been an SCGA focus. Thus, the association has an ever-increasing focus on the junior golf initiative headed by Justin Fleming, a program near the new president’s heart.

New this year is a level of competition for juniors to provide a competitive avenue for development and advancement to major tournaments.

“Before, we had to turn away perhaps 80 kids from big events,” Connell said. “Now, those youngsters can compete, improve and earn points that qualifies them for bigger events.”

The organization’s Forty-Plus series has been an overwhelming success, and tournaments are over-subscribed. “It hurts to turn players away,” Connell said. On the drawing board are plans that focus on players in their 20s. “Working age guys,” he said. “There’s a real need to find them a place to play competitively.”

There are other projects under consideration from his days on the board, and he will introduce a myriad of ideas for discussion.

“No doubt,” Lathrop said. “Call it passion. Call it energy. He’s go, go, go. I had a text from him at 7 this morning.”

“What works? What can we do better? Is there a different way to do a particular thing?” Connell said, reeling off questions with machine-gun rapidity. “The SCGA is in great shape. But let’s make it bigger, better. My focus is, it’s all about the game.”

Chip shots. Cancelled the past two years by coronavirus protocols, the South Carolina Junior Golf Federation’s Columbia Golf Ball returns to the calendar on April 7. The fund-raiser to support junior golf will be held at USC’s Pastides Alumni Center. For ticket information, call 803-732-9311. . . . PJ Maybank (Cheboygan, Michigan) won the boys’ title and Macy Pate (Winston-Salem, North Carolina) claimed the girls’ division in the Sea Pines Junior Heritage at Hilton Head Island. . . . In tournaments to open the spring season, USC’s men tied for seventh in the Puerto Rico Classic, Clemson’s men placed fifth in the Nexus Collegiate in the Nassau, The Bahamas, and Clemson’s women shared fourth in Tulane Classic in New Orleans. USC’s women, ranked third nationally, begin their spring season Sunday in the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • One way to ease Idaho’s labor shortage? Letting younger teens serve alcohol, retailers say

    A change would lower the legal age to serve and sell alcohol from 19 to 17.

  • Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

    BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Thomas leads Nets back from 28 down to stun Knicks 111-106

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Cam Thomas led Brooklyn back from a 28-point deficit with 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Nets stunned the New York Knicks 111-106 on Wednesday night. Thomas hit a deep 3-pointer to clinch it with 6.8 records remaining, a shot that had Kevin Durant dancing far off the bench in delight. The Nets didn't have Durant or Kyrie Irving, but it didn't matter with Thomas doing a good impression of either All-Star. Just 2 for 11 through three quarters, Thomas spar

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Missing Olympics still disappointing for Team Canada fan Connor McDavid

    This isn't how Connor McDavid expected to watch the Beijing Olympics. The Edmonton Oilers superstar planned to be on the ice and in the athletes village in China. Instead, he's catching the action from his couch. "It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the Olympics since I was a little kid. So to have that kind of squashed as we were getting close was disappointing," McDavid told The Canadian Press in a phone interview. "But just to be able to watch the athletes do their thing and put on a

  • McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes add

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Canadian skeleton athletes display heritage with helmets prepared for Beijing Games

    After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada's Olympic team. "It was my worst result in a World Cup ever and so just being able to have that to hold on to was massive motivation," said Channell after she fini

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • After struggling in two-man bobsled, Canada's Kripps sets his sights on four-man

    YANQING, China — Justin Kripps will get another chance to slay the Flying Snow Dragon. The Yanqing National Sliding Centre chewed up and spit out Canada's top bobsled pilot in Olympic two-man races. Kripps, an Olympic gold medallist in 2018, and brakeman Cam Stones finished 10th Tuesday. The duo didn't make up ground lost in their opening two heats the previous day. Chris Spring and Mike Evelyn were the top Canadians in seventh. Neither Canadian sled contended for a podium blanketed in German co

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe