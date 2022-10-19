Sceptre Ventures Announces Appointment of Directors and Officers

Sceptre Ventures Inc.
·2 min read
Sceptre Ventures Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / Sceptre Ventures Inc. ("Sceptre" and/or the "Company") (TSXV:SVP.H)(NEX:SVP.H) announces announces that it has appointed Jody Bellefleur and Alicia Milne to the Company's Board of Directors effective October 11, 2022 in place of Mitchell Smith and Malcolm Burke, who have resigned as directors. The Company has also appointed Michael Hodge as the President and CEO effective October 11, 2022 in place of Mitchell Smith. The Company would like to thank Mr. Smith and Mr. Burke for their many contributions to the Company.

Jody Bellefleur

Ms. Bellefleur is a CPA with over 25 years' experience as a corporate accountant, focusing exclusively on public companies for the last 14 years. Ms. Bellefleur is currently a director of Queensland Gold Hills Corp., Lion Rock Resources, Inc., and Caplink Ventures Inc. Ms. Bellefleur has served as the CFO of multiple public companies is responsible for all aspects of regulatory financial reporting, including the preparation of quarterly financial statements, management discussion and analysis reports, the coordination of annual audits, and government tax and regulatory reporting.

Alicia Milne

Ms. Milne is a legal professional and a specialist in securities and corporate administration of public companies. She is a securities compliance consultant providing services to various public companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Ms. Milne was the Corporate Secretary of Pretium Resources Inc. from 2011 to 2018 and currently serves as President, CEO and a director of Queensland Gold Hills Corp., as well as an independent director of QMC Quantum Minerals, First Hydrogen Corp. and Saville Resources Inc. Ms. Milne provides corporate & securities compliance and corporate secretarial services to publicly listed companies and is also a member of the Governance Professionals of Canada.

About Sceptre Ventures Inc.

Sceptre Ventures Inc. is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Sceptre is currently engaged in identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the TSXV's CPC policy.

For Further Information:
Suite 1450-789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 1H2, Canada
Tel: 604-688-4219
Email: mhodge@savilleres.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Sceptre Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721246/Sceptre-Ventures-Announces-Appointment-of-Directors-and-Officers

