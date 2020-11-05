Walmart just dropped the price of this stunning 50-inch 4K smart TV—save over 50 percent!

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV (A518CV-U). (Photo: Walmart) More

Gone are the days of having to shell out thousands for a stellar flatscreen TV. These days, the quality is amazing, the prices are low and it’s time to take advantage. Right now, this Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is on sale for just $228, or $272 off at Walmart. That’s a 54 percent savings and the lowest price on the internet right now!

Stunning picture quality

Normally priced at $500, the picture quality is gorgeous, thanks to 4K Ultra HD resolution at 2160p. This impressive display brings out all the true-to-life images and motion, while it also has HDR (High Dynamic Range) settings for even brighter colors and deeper black levels (translation: you’ll have a more immersive experience). This TV’s audio is crystal clear and well-balanced too. And Walmart reviewers can’t get enough.

“Thrilled! The picture is really nice. The speakers, wow! Not only does it sound great, but it is loud,” raved a five-star reviewer. “I tried turning it up to see how loud it would get and stopped at halfway because it was blasting (and still perfectly clear). It goes seamlessly between TV, Netflix, VUDU or a connected device like Nintendo switch without delay...This Smart TV is the best one I've bought.”

Meanwhile, it comes with a built-in USB 2.0 port, so you can easily connect flash drives to bring your own media to the party, as well as three HDMI ports for Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, soundbars and more.

Android TV

While some streaming TVs come with Fire TV or Roku built-in, this Sceptre 50-inch 4K stunner includes Android TV straight from Google. This means you’ll have instant access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube and more, but you’ll also get a wide range of gaming apps too, such as Crossy Road, NBA Jam and Crashlands on the big screen.

Plus, Android TV includes Chromecast for slinging videos and music from your smartphone or tablet to the TV, as well as Google Assistant for voice search and hands-free navigation. In fact, this 4K TV’s remote has a microphone and Google Assistant button on it, so you’ll always have the virtual assistant within reach. And shoppers love how Android TV is great for cord-cutters.

“The Android platform has exactly what I wanted,” shared a satisfied shopper. “It has the options and choices that doesn't leave me paying others instead of a cable company. Android is the true cable cutter and money saver.”

At $229 (was $500), this Sceptre 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is ideal for a living room, den or even a basement ‘man-cave,’ while its high performance will give you years and years of clear and detailed picture quality, as well as heart-stopping entertainment.