Scepter Holdings, Inc., Welcomes Chad Murdock of M2G Media to Advisory Board

Scepter is pleased to announce Chad Murdock, President of M2G Media, as the newest member of its Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, welcomes Chad Murdock to its Advisory Board.

Chad Murdock, President of M2G Media is an executive producer, producer/director, marketer & writer with over 35 years of creative, marketing & management experience. Chad continues to be one of the most creative innovators in Direct Response. He has worked on joint projects with companies & products such as SC Johnson, Estee Lauder, Your Baby Can Read, Epson, Time Life Music & Video, Hooked on Phonics, Body Flex, Home Shopping Network, QVC, Select Brands, Braun, Bell South, Fitness Quest, Tony Little Enterprises, Nissan, Hoover & Warner Vision.

Mr. Murdock has been a producer/director/exec-producer on shows that have grossed over $2 Billion in revenue. Those shows have been nominated for over a dozen Direct Response Industry awards & have won 3 of those prestigious awards, including Best Infomercial and Best Short Form for Your Baby Can Read. As a member of Scepter Holdings' Advisory Board, Chad Murdock brings his expertise from years of successful marketing in the consumer goods product space. The Company looks forward to working with Chad to identify new brands and develop competitive marketing campaigns.

"We are excited to have Chad as part of our Advisory Board. Chad's deep knowledge of the industry will be critical in the development of new brands and the execution of their promotional campaigns.", stated Robert Van Boerum, Chairman of the Board.

About Scepter Holdings, Inc.

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") manages the sales and brand development of high-performance consumer packaged goods. The company seeks to acquire performing brands to add to the company's portfolio of products and brands sold online and through strategic retail relationships. The company has expertise manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling online consumer packaged goods and seeks to leverage its expertise to grow additional acquired brands. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on January 11, 2007.

For more information, please visit our website: http://scepterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Scepter Holdings, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investors Contact:

775-296-5768

info@scepterbrands.com

SOURCE: Scepter Holdings, Inc.





