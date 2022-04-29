Scented Candles Market 2022-2027 | Size, Shares, Growth Status, Revenue, | Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis, Types, Applications | Challenges, Opportunities, Drivers, Trends
Pune, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Scented Candles market research report gives insight of worldwide business analysis with top players operating in the industry and future competitive scenario. The Scented Candles market report made by our experts is completely great research which includes growth of Scented Candles, shares, revenue in past and future possibilities with consideration of challenges and opportunities. Also, report includes detailed segmentation based on product type, application, geographical regions, countries with possible development and risks in these areas.
The global Scented Candles market was valued at 2432.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Researcher newly published report.
Scented candles refer to candles that have synthetic or natural scented material blended into them to provide a pleasant smell while burning. Scented candles provide a relaxing environment as a result of the fragrances released while burning.According to the candle market statistics, the retail outlet`s segment accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. Some of the major factors responsible for the market segment`s growth is the growing preference of consumers to see and buy the products directly from the shop and the growing number of retail outlets in developing and emerging countries such as China and India.
The topmost companies in the Scented Candles market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply of Scented Candles. These strategies will let the key players to cover their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the market:
Key Players includes: -
California Exotic Novelties
P&G
LELO
Reckitt Benckiser
Gellite Gel Candles
Himalayan Trading Post
Bath & Body Works
TATINE
CoScentrix
diptyque
Lee Naturals
Magnolia Scents by Design
Mels Candles
Net-a-Porter
Northern Lights Candles
Paddywax
Market Segmentation: -
Scented Candles market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Scented Candles report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.
Segment by Type
Lemon
Lavender
Frankincense
Chamomile
Segment by Application
Retail Outlets
Online Outlets
Years considered for this report: -
Historical Years: 2016-2027
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2022-2027
Regional Analysis:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Reasons to Procure this Report: -
The research would help top administration/policy makers/professionals/product advancements/sales managers and stakeholders in this market in the following ways
1. The report provides Scented Candles market revenues at the worldwide, regional, and country level with a complete analysis to 2028 permitting companies to analyze their market share and analyze projections, and find new markets to aim
2. The research includes the Scented Candles market split by different types, applications, technologies, and end-uses. This segmentation helps leaders plan their products and finances based on upcoming development rates of each segment
3. Scented Candles market analysis benefits investors know the scope and position of the market giving them information on key drivers, challenges, restraints, and expansion chances of the market and moderate threats
4. This report would help to understand competition better with a detailed analysis and key strategies of their competitors, and plan their position in the business
5. The study helps evaluating Scented Candles business predictions by region, key countries, and top companies' information to channel their investments.
