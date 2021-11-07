Scenes from TCU football’s first game in the post-Gary Patterson era

Veteran defensive-line coach Dan Sharp led the team out of the tunnel. Defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow handled defensive play-calling duties from upstairs with safeties coach Paul Gonzales signaling on the field. Interim coach Jerry Kill roamed the sidelines and barked at the officials.

Nothing felt normal about the TCU football game on Saturday afternoon at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Those had been Gary Patterson’s duties for the last 21 years but the all-time winningest coach in school history saw his tenure come to an abrupt end last Sunday with Patterson and the school parting ways.

But fans still showed up Saturday to cheer on their Frogs. Several chose to honor Patterson by hanging “Thanks Coach P” banners in their nearby yards or from their suites.

Fans showed their appreciation for Coach Patterson in the first half of a NCAA football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday Nov. 06, 2021. TCU led Baylor 16-14 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

And the team delivered an inspired effort to pull off a 30-28 upset of No. 14 Baylor. Chandler Morris emerged as the star, but it was an emotional victory for all involved.

“Well, I’m old and been through a lot of ballgames, and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a group of kids go through what they did,” Kill said. “When coach (Patterson) said, ‘Hey, go to practice on Sunday,’ we went to practice. There was a lot of long practices, but I’ve never seen a group gather on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and they worked their tails off for these coaches that are here and me. I’ve little to do with it.

“I credit the kids and the coaches that are on this staff — Gary Patterson — those people that have built this program. I’ve been here for two years and I’m just kind of a fill-in guy. I’m so proud of those kids and the relentless effort they played with and the energy on the sideline. I’m so proud of TCU fans, you know what I mean, they were a difference in the game.

“When you get in third downs and fourth downs and, you know, storming the field. I just sat back and watched. It was an amazing thing to just check it out.”

TCU improved to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 play. The Frogs play at Oklahoma State next Saturday.

