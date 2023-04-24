Scenes from the MCS Spring Craft Fair

More than 50 vendors and a steady flow of customers gathered at the Meduxnekeag Consolidated School on Saturday, April 22, for the second annual MCA Spring Craft Fair.

With vending booths in the school's side-by-side gyms, separated by the stage, customers shopped for a wide selection of handmade crafts, unique items and sweet treats.

The MCS Middle School cheerleading team took advantage of the traffic to raise money for the trip to a competition in Saint John the weekend of April 29 by selling raffle tickets on a gift basket and homemade cookies and squares.

Cheer coach and teacher Caitlin Curtis said the funds would help cover the team's costs.

Deiadra Cummings, showcasing handmade aprons and other items she described as part of her "side passion project," said this marked her first time at an MCS Craft Fair. She was enjoying the experience.

In addition to the spring event over the past two years, the MCS Home and School hosts a highly successful Christmas Craft Fair.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun