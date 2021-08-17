‘Scenes From a Marriage’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain Reunite in HBO’s Bergman Remake

We have only a month or so to wait until Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain are reunited on-screen for HBO’s adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes From a Marriage.” With the release of HBO’s official trailer for the limited series comes confirmation that it will debut September 12 on HBO and HBO Max. “Scenes From a Marriage” will world premiere several episodes at the Venice Film Festival ahead of its premiere.

“Scenes From a Marriage” is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 miniseries of the same name. The series transports the ’70s-set story of the Swedish original to modern day America. Chastain and Isaac embody the roles originated by Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson, respectively, who played an affluent married couple whose marriage is charted across a decade, from disintegration to reconciliation and back.

More from IndieWire

The nearly two-minute trailer gives viewers a pretty solid foundation of the premise. Chastain and Isaac are shown as a young couple experiencing all the heady newness of a relationship before falling into marriage, having kids, and eventually drifting apart from each other. It’s unclear what precipitates their downfall but the hope is that they can patch things back up. The September release seems like a pretty clear indication for Emmy hopes (and Golden Globes) next year.

Bergman based the saga on his own experiences, including his longtime relationship with muse and partner Ullmann, to whom he was married from 1965 to 1970. The film has been an endless source of inspiration for filmmakers like Richard Linklater an Ari Aster, among others, and it even turned out a sequel with 2003’s “Saraband,” the last film by Ingmar Bergman, who died in 2007.

The series is directed and written by Hagai Levi. The Israeli filmmaker previously developed the therapy drama “In Treatment,” as well as Showtime’s long-running series “The Affair,” itself about a couple that falls into a passionate romance and the drama that ensues.

Story continues

Jessica Chastain will next be seen in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” as televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Oscar Isaac, meanwhile, will soon be seen in Paul Schrader’s drama “The Card Counter” and Denis Villeneuve’s long-awaited “Dune” this fall. He’s currently filming the Marvel Studios series “Moon Knight.”

You can watch the full trailer below. “Scenes From a Marriage” will air on HBO and HBO Max on September 12

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.