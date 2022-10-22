Scenes from Friday night’s Texas A&M Aggie Yell practice in Columbia

Hope you didn’t mind the noise coming from the South Carolina State House in downtown Columbia. It was just a rival fanbase taking part in one of college football’s unique traditions.

Texas A&M Yell Leaders gathered late Friday night for a pep rally with their fans who were in town for Saturday’s football game against the USC Gamecocks.

“Just come out and be part of the Aggie Spirit,” the Association of Former Students for Texas A&M said in promoting the event.

The pro-Texas A&M crowd sang the “Aggie War Hymn” and otherwise got fired up at the event that’s held in a public location before each road game. The history of the Yell Leaders dates back to 1907.

Saturday’s game is a 7:30 p.m. kick on SEC Network.

