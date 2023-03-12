Scenes of devastation along the Pajaro River: 'The water is still coming in. It's rising'

Susanne Rust
·4 min read
Lizbeth Hernandez is rescued from Casserly Creek after flood waters carried her truck off of Paulsen Road in Watsonville, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. Hernandez, who does not swim, stood on the roof of her submerged truck for over an hour until State Park swift water technicians Jeremy Paiss and Bryan Kine could reach her and paddle her to safety. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)
Lizbeth Hernandez is rescued from Casserly Creek after floodwaters carried her truck off of Paulsen Road in Watsonville, Calif., on Friday. (Shmuel Thaler / Associated Press)

Crowds of onlookers stood on the Watsonville side of the Pajaro River Bridge looking at the swollen muddy river rushing below and the closed-off, submerged town of Pajaro on the other side.

Emergency responders — sheriff’s deputies, police, county divers and boat rescue crews — were parked along the bridge behind yellow tape.

Police and county sheriff deputies stopped both the curious from crossing, as well as a few people who said they had family members or businesses on the other side.

One man, who declined to provide his name, said his grandmother was stuck on the other side in a flooded home. The police would not let him cross but took down her address and promised to check.

Connie and Victor Alvarez, owner of Alvarez Collison and Paint, said they were trying to get in to check on their business. They said they’d been notified by Monterey County that their business was probably flooded and there was concern that toxic chemicals and solvents could be getting into the water.

As the most recent storm moved out of the region Saturday, this Central Coast community was among the hardest hit. A levee failure on the Pajaro River in Monterey County triggered massive flooding and prompted hundreds of evacuations and dozens of water rescues.

Teresa Fuentes becomes emotional after seeing flood damage to belongings at her home on College Road in Watsonville, Calif.
Teresa Fuentes becomes emotional after seeing flood damage to her home on College Road in Watsonville on Friday. (Nic Coury / Associated Press)

“So, we’re here to check,” said Connie Alvarez as she waited for a sheriff’s deputy to check to see if she had permission to cross.

Javier Gomez, legislative analyst for Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo, pointed to rushing water pouring south and west along the flooded streets of Porter, San Juan and Brooklyn.

“The water is still coming in,” he said. “It’s rising.”

Three blocks upstream, on the other side of a flooded area, three people were walking east, along the river, carrying large black plastic bags. Gomez said those were probably some of the “hundreds” of people who didn’t heed the evacuation warnings.

“I don’t know how many stayed,” he said. “But we’ve been doing back-to-back rescues all day. Feels like there were at least 100.”

A woman walks through floodwaters in Watsonville on Friday.
A woman walks through floodwaters in Watsonville on Friday. (Nic Coury / Associated Press)

Monterey County Sheriff Deputy Mike Hampson said many of the same people had been evacuated in January when the river got high.

“At that time, they were displaced for about a week,” he said, noting that this time it’s probably going to be longer — as crews will have to clean flooded and contaminated streets and homes and restore electricity to the area.

He said many people who evacuated last night are also now trying to come back to get their pets and belongings. He can’t let them in. He said the Fire Department is taking down addresses and checking on animals.

“It’s hard,” he said. “You can hear dogs barking in some of the houses.”

At the Santa Cruz County fairgrounds, about 150 evacuees from Pajaro were talking, drawing, going through donated items — such as clothing and blankets — and getting ready for what they guessed would be a stay of at least a few weeks.

Andres Garcia, 39, said this was the third time he’d been evacuated from Pajaro by the flooding river. He was here in January, and also in 1995 — when the town was flooded, “even worse” than it is now, he said. He added that he’s unable to work right now — the mountain bike shop that employs him is also underwater.

He’ll probably have to claim unemployment, he said, shaking his head. He, his wife and their 8-year-old daughter left the inundated city early Saturday after they got a knock on the door from a sheriff’s deputy urging them to leave.

Garcia said they left before the water got too high, but he has no idea what state his house is in now. His neighbor, Laura Garcia, left after dawn.

She showed a video of water sloshing through her house — lapping against a crib, chairs, dining room set and shelves.

Andres Garcia said many people will be out of work as long as the water stays high — especially people who toil in the now submerged fields around the area.

“They can’t do anything while it’s like this,” he said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Amilcar 'fully committed' to OC Transpo, denies reports of Boston job interest

    Renée Amilcar says she is "fully committed" to OC Transpo, responding to a U.S. news story that she was a contender for the top transit job in Boston. Amilcar, the city's general manager of transit services, said in a statement Friday evening she has not been contacted by any American public transit agencies for potential job opportunities. On Friday afternoon, a news story by CBS-affiliate WBZ-TV News stated that Amilcar is a "top-tier candidate" to head Boston's public transit system. The stor

  • Reckless on Road – Four Booked in Separate Impaired Driving Incidents

    Ensuring safety for citizens, Halton Regional Police Service investigated complaints of separate incidents under impaired driving and took action against four offenders. In the area of Harvester Road and Walkers line, 31-year-old Jenna Cullum was charged with impaired driving. Following a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Twiss Road and Conservation Road in Milton, 46-year-old Francois Huot from Waterdown was booked for driving under influence with the presence of approximately 80mgs

  • Cyclone Yaku forces Peru regions into state of emergency

    STORY: Local Mercedes Moscoso shared how floods from Cyclone Yaku damaged the inside of her home, adding "we are human, and we are hoping they could help us."Peru's Defence Minister, Jorge Chavez, said that starting on Saturday (March 11), regions from Tumbes to Lima will be under a state of emergency as the Cyclone Yaku churns to the south of the country, threatening to leave a trail of destruction, as it had done in the north.Local media reported that five people are missing, and six died - four in Piura and two in the Lambayeque department.The weather could last until April 15, the minister said.

  • 3 women from Texas are missing in Mexico after they traveled across the border to sell clothes at a flea market

    Three Texas women have been missing in Mexico since February 24 after they went to Montemorelos, Mexico to sell clothes at a flea market, police say.

  • Witnesses describe alleged skateboard attack on off-duty Abbotsford police officer during manslaughter trial

    Warning: This story contains details of violence. A courtroom in Nelson, B.C., heard testimony this week from witnesses who described a confrontation between two men on the city's main downtown street in July 2020, which ended with a skateboard attack that allegedly killed off-duty police officer Allan Young. Alex Willness, 28, has pleaded not guilty to one count of manslaughter. Young, 55, was a 20-year-veteran with the Abbotsford Police Force and died at Kelowna General Hospital five days afte

  • 3 women missing in Mexico after crossing from Texas on trip

    PEÑITAS, Texas (AP) — Two sisters from Texas and a friend are missing in Mexico after they crossed the border last month to sell clothes at a flea market, U.S. authorities said Friday. The abduction of four Americans in Mexico that was caught on video last week received an avalanche of attention and was resolved in a matter of days. The FBI said Friday it is aware that two sisters from Peñitas, a small border city in Texas near McAllen, and their friend have gone missing.

  • ‘I grew up in the aftermath of Chernobyl - then became one of the world's most successful athletes’

    When Oksana Masters is having a bad day, her mother brings her sunflowers. Their petals contain layers of meaning for Masters, an athlete who was born in Ukraine; there, the flowers are a symbol of peace and pride. A vase of them overflows behind her as she speaks, via video call, from her home in Champaign, Illinois, a city south of Chicago.

  • Man who violently assaulted wife gets stronger punishment after sentence appealed

    WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of intimate-partner violence. A man from Gatineau, Que., who pleaded guilty to strangling, assaulting and threatening his wife has now been ordered to serve four months of house arrest after Quebec's Superior Court ruled a conditional discharge last summer wasn't punishment enough. Last year, Joshua Schoo admitted to being violent during a dispute in March 2021 with his then-wife of 17 years, the mother of their four children. He pleaded guilty t

  • Canmore man has been squatting on public land for years and says it's a form of protest

    A Canmore man who has been squatting on public land for years says he has no plans to stop, despite the protest landing him in front of a judge this week. "If society will not leave space for the poor to live, then the poor ought to take the space they need," said James Louden, 50, a dishwasher and poet. Louden says he began living in a makeshift cabin on public land north of Canmore in 2014. He said it took him about a day to build the shelter, where he lived for seven years before being discov

  • Mass Backstabbing Spree Over Putin’s War Sweeps Russia

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSRussian citizens are ratting each other out to authorities in droves for anti-war comments made in bars, beauty salons, and grocery stores in roughly a dozen cities across the country, according to a new report from the independent Russian news outlet Vrestka.Legal filings obtained by the outlet from Moscow, Bryansk, Novosibirsk, and other cities indicate that citizens have been turned in for “violations” as minor as cracking a joke about the war, listening

  • Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say

    Officials say the former Illinois-based night manager ended her shift by exiting the store with a cash-filled bag. She turned herself in on Monday.

  • Marriott releases details of woman’s accusation against former NFL star Michael Irvin

    Marriott provided its own account of what happened during an encounter between Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and a hotel female employee last month.

  • Murder Suspect Bolts Out of Courthouse in Oregon

    A murder suspect fled the Washington County Courthouse in Hillsboro, Oregon, during his pre-trial on February 27, footage recently released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office shows.28-year-old Edi Villalobos bolted out of the courtroom at approximately 11am, after one of the two sheriff’s deputies assigned to guard him removed his restraints during a court break, police said. The deputies chased Villalobos out of the courtroom, but he was not found for more than two hours.According to police, Villalobos faced several charges, including murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, elude, two counts of burglary in the first degree, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.Several deputies and officers from the Hillsboro Police Department and the Forest Grove Police Department searched for Villalobos with the help of canines and drones, police said.Villalobos was located hiding underneath a blanket in a closet in a nearby unoccupied apartment following a tip from a resident in the area. According to police, Villalobos was taken into custody without incident and transferred back to the Washington County Jail.Police said that on March 9, Villalobos was indicted on two counts of burglary in the first degree and one count of escape in the second degree.Villalobos’ trial, which was scheduled for this week, has been canceled and will be rescheduled later. Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon via Storyful

  • Americans kidnapped in Mexico went for a BBL? There's a bigger question about this procedure

    If you're a woman, and especially if you're Black, I'm going to bet you don't have to scroll too far to see this. It's already part of your algorithm.

  • Mexico kidnapping: A twisted moral code explains cartel's apology

    Mexico's gangs adopt a warped code of ethics - and the kidnap of Americans broke the rules.

  • Virginia governor flounders when confronted by transgender high school student at town hall

    ‘Do you really think that the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?’

  • California ‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of abusing 13-year-old student

    The teacher was arrested at the school’s campus

  • Paul Flores sentenced to 25 years to life for 1996 murder of Kristin Smart

    Paul Flores had long been a suspect in Smart’s disappearance, but it took 25 years before he was finally found guilty of her murder

  • Mother and two sons found dead at house in southeast London named by police

    A 47-year-old woman and her two sons who were found dead in a house in southeast London have been named. Nadja De Jager, nine-year-old Alexander and seven-year-old Maximus were found inside a house on Mayfield Road in Belvedere, Bexley, the Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called to the scene at 11.50am on Thursday due "to concerns for the welfare of occupants" of the house in Mayfield Road.

  • Student punches 84-year-old school bus driver in the face, NC officials say

    “My heart actually did break.”