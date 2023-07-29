Scene set for Isle of Man's Southern Agricultural Show

The first major Manx agricultural event of the year is set to welcome thousands of visitors on Saturday and Sunday.

The Southern and District Agricultural Show runs between 10:00 and 17:00 BST on both days.

Held at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla, it is the first of two annual shows highlighting the farming industry.

Show President Sarah Comish said it was a "valuable" opportunity for the farming community to connect with the wider public.

About 10,000 people visited the show last year, watching stock judging and the grand parade to pick the supreme champion, as well as visiting the trade stalls, many of which showcase local produce.

Zoe Hampton (left) and Sarah Comish said the show provided a link between the public and farming

Ms Comish said: "It's really valuable for the agricultural industry, especially on the Isle of Man, just to be able to connect up with the general population.

"The agricultural show is such a community event, so they bring everybody together, and I think these days especially there's a real interest in what happens in farming, and how your food is produced, and the provenance.

"That's really important to people these days, and they love coming along and getting involved in that."

Secretary Zoe Hampton said some changes had been made to the layout of the show field to improve the way people get around in 2023.

She said: "We've moved the marquees up into the top field, put the dogs into the livestock field so it's just much more accessible and easier for everybody."

Well-behaved dogs on short leads were welcome on both days, she said, and there would be a "fun pet show" on Saturday for them to take part in.

"It's like the waggiest tail and the best in show, and so we've got an opportunity for everybody, doesn't matter what type of dog," she added.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk