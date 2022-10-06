On the Scene: What’s happening in Treasure Valley performing & visual arts Oct. 6-12

Theater

“The Persistent Guest”: World premiere one-woman show by Boise actress, artist, and playwright Jodeen Revere. Oct. 12-29: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Oct. 22, 29. Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 Fulton St., Boise. $32, $38, $45 General, $28 preview, $15 student at bctheater.org.

“Arsenic and Old Lace”: Joseph Kesselring’s classic comedy about a nephew who doesn’t really know what his two eccentric aunts have been up to. Oct. 14-29. Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St. 208-342-5104. BoiseLittleTheater.org.

Text provided by Boise Phil.

Classical Music

Boise Phil ”Musical Gems”: Internationally renowned violinist Timothy Chooi joins the Boise Phil for Mozart’s sunny Violin Concerto No. 3 and the orchestra performs Mozart’s Overture from Don Giovanni and Tchaikovsky’s “Pathétique” Symphony No. 6. 1 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $31.93-$96.59. Students w/ID are half off in advance or $15 at the door. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

Stars of Steinway with pianist Frederic Chiu: Classical Smackdown “Debussy vs. Prokofiev.” 4 p.m. Oct. 9, First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St., Boise. $15 suggested donation at the door. starsofsteinway.com.

First Thursday

Art Source Gallery: “Local From Global,” features artworks from those who have built a new life in our country and in Idaho. through October. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. 1015 Main St., Boise, with additional sales and exhibition space on Concourse B at the Boise Airport. 208-331-3374, artsourcegallery.com.

Capitol Contemporary Gallery: “Farm to Table” by Betsie Richardson and “Windows II” by Toby Davis, featuring ceramics by Susan Rooke. Through October. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 451 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. 208-384-9159, capitolcontemporary.com.

Initial Point Gallery: “Radiant” features works by Idaho artists Mary McInnis, Hartini Gibson, Jeanette Millward, and Melissa Reche. Through Nov. 2. Opening reception, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Meridian City Hall, third floor, 33 E. Broadway Ave. 208-489-0422, meridiancity.org/initialpointgallery.

Stewart Gallery: “Mapping” by Tara Thacker. Through Oct. 22. Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and by appointment. 2230 W. Main St., Boise. 208-433-0593, stewartgallery.com.