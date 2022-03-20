Scene at St. Peter's campus was as euphoric as you'd expect after Peacocks' Sweet 16 berth — 'Our basketball team put us on the map'

Tyler Greenawalt
·4 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — When Adebusuyi “Boo-Boo” Shittu enrolled at Saint Peter’s University this past fall, he didn’t expect this. Neither did Gene O’Connell, who played on the Peacocks' team that beat Duke at Madison Square Garden in 1968, or Brooke Boutchie, a defender on the women’s soccer team, or Olyvia Smith, an outfielder for the softball team who is also dating star guard Doug Edert.

None of them, nor the other 800-plus fans who packed the Run Baby Run Arena – yes, that’s the name – in downtown Jersey City, thought St. Peter’s would become only the third No. 15 seed to make the Sweet 16 of the men's NCAA tournament.

But they did. Shock, awe and utter elation erupted when St. Peter’s beat the Murray State Racers, 70-60 on Saturday night. The Peacocks never trailed from start to finish and the fans in attendance — a third of the university's student population — never stopped cheering for the duration of the game.

You won’t ever mistake Run Baby Run for Cameron Indoor, but for one night it was the pinnacle of basketball fandom. Students strutted like peacocks every time KC Ndefo sunk or blocked a shot. An Edert bighead emerged whenever he made a major play. Some members of the men's swim team even stripped to their blue Speedos at halftime. Everyone in the arena cheered like it was the biggest game of all time.

Because for St. Peter’s, it was.

This was the Peacock’s fourth NCAA tournament appearance and first since 2011. The Kentucky upset was the school’s first win in the Big Dance. Prior to this year, the biggest win in school history took place 54 years ago when the Peacocks upset No. 10 Duke, 100-71, in the National Invitational Tournament on March 18, 1968.

But head coach Shaheen Holloway’s 2022 squad changed everything.

“This is the best team St. Peter’s ever had — putting us in second place,” O’Connell, who was a forward on that 1968 team, said. “It’s so exciting. My hat’s off to this team. They’re gutsy. It’s remarkable.”

O’Connell watched and cheered with his grandson, Harry Baughman. The two always go to St. Peter’s home games, but Saturday night was something different. It was special. And it left the two speechless.

“They got a helluva coach. He’s an amazing, amazing man,” O’Connell said. “It certainly puts them on the map. Now, can they stay there? It’s up to the kids.”

Whenever anyone asked Brooke Boutchie about the school she goes to, she’d always explain that St. Peter’s is “just a small school in New Jersey, right next to New York.”

That changed Saturday night.

“Now, you don’t have to say that anymore,” Boutchie, a defender on the soccer team, said. “Now all you have to say is St. Peter’s University and everybody knows what you’re talking about. Our basketball team put us on the map.”

Shittu, a freshman computer science major, grew up watching the NCAA tournament. He passionately followed Duke as a kid and cheers for the Blue Devils to this day. When he came to St. Peter’s, he didn’t think of it as a school known for its sports. He’d never even been to a basketball game and didn’t know the team well. But when he watched the Peacocks shock Kentucky in the first round on Thursday, he couldn’t look away.

“I’d never seen them before I came here so to see them play this as well as they’ve played is crazy to me. I never thought it would happen,” Shittu said. “It’s crazy. These guys deserve it. I never would have imagined this.”

The strutting will continue in Jersey City, at least for another few days. The Peacocks play the winner of Sunday night's matchup between No. 3 Purdue and No. 6 Texas. Next week will be a tough matchup, for sure, but not one the Peacock fans seem too worried about yet.

“This is insane for St. Peter’s. Everyone disrespects us,” Justin Funari, one of the stripping swimmers, said. “But we’re here! St. Peter’s is here!”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Top-seeded Gonzaga survives scare from Memphis to reach Sweet 16

    Gonzaga is back in the Sweet 16 for the seventh straight tournament.

  • Forsberg's goal, assist lead Predators over Maple Leafs 6-3

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen, Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Tanner Jeannot, Mattias Ekholm and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators, who have won three of four. Juuse Saros made 38 saves, Roman Josi had three assists and Colton Sissons added two. Mitchell Marner had two goals and an assist for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews added a goal and an assist,

  • NCAA tournament: No. 11 Michigan upsets No. 3 Tennessee to head to Sweet 16

    The Wolverines are in the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive tournament.

  • Report: Rams trade wide receiver Robert Woods to Titans for sixth-round draft pick

    Robert Woods is still recovering from a torn ACL.

  • Saint Peter's coach says he fought through McDonald's food poisoning to engineer Kentucky upset

    Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway, who stunned John Calipari and Kentucky, said some McDonald's fries had him "down for the count."

  • St. Peter's stuns Murray State, advances to first Sweet 16 in program history

    Yahoo Sports' KJ Smith recaps the Peacocks' historical win over the Racers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

  • LeBron James passes Karl Malone, now second on all-time scoring list

    Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has scored more points than LeBron James.

  • Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson prompts more than 1,000 donations to Cleveland Rape Crisis Center

    Deshaun Watson was traded to the Browns on Friday after a grand jury declined to press criminal charges against him following sexual misconduct allegations.

  • Carlos Correa leaving Astros for Twins on reported 3-year, $105 million deal

    The Astros' brash leader is on the way out of Houston, and he surprisingly picked the Twins.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Jack Eichel's status a 'huge concern' after injury vs. Panthers

    Eichel was forced to leave Thursday night's game versus the Florida Panthers after blocking a shot in the second period.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?