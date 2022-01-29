SCC virtual presentation well received in Catholic Division

·2 min read

School Community Council (SCCs) in the Prince Albert Catholic School Division were part of a one hour virtual session with North American Center for Assessment and Trauma Response Founder Kevin Cameron on Jan. 17.

According to director of education Lorel Trumier, there were 48 families in attendance for the presentation.

“We are so pleased with the number of parents and staff were represented that evening,” Trumier said.

In the presentation Cameron discussed ways that children, youth and adults can reduce the amount of trauma they experience from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you are listening to people who have these expertise and this experience guiding us through a pandemic—and obviously with omicron there is a lot more to it because of the frequency of the number of cases around us—I think it helps to just take a moment in time and put it in perspective and that's what Kevin Cameron does and he does it so well,” Trumier said.

Trumier said Cameron was back by popular demand after doing a similar presentation last year around the same time for the SCC professional development.

“They chose to have Kevin Cameron speak to them and he is just so great. He just keeps things in perspective,” she said.

Trumier added that it was good to see families listening to the presentation together. She described the presentation as fantastic.

“It's difficult if you have school age children and they attend sessions,” she explained. “Sometimes childcare would be an issue, whereas in this case the parents could still be in their homes and monitoring their children while they were still listening to Kevin.”

Trumier updated the board of education on the Cameron presentation during their regular meeting on Jan. 24.

Division preparing for French Second Language Education Week

The Prince Albert Catholic School Division is preparing to celebrate the French language.

The Ministry of Education and Canadian Parents for French Saskatchewan have declared the week of Feb. 7 to 11 as French Second Language Education Week.

This year's theme is From the Classroom to the stars! Dream. Act. Realize.

“It's an exciting time for French Immersion schools they usually have special activities or make an effort to do a focus on the benefits of learning a second language and our students and our staff are pretty excited about those kinds of things,” Trumier said.

French Immersion Schools in the division include Ecole St. Mary High School, Ecole St. Anne School and Ecole Holy Cross and all are planning activities.

“We do have approximately on an annual basis 30 per cent of our students are in French Immersion,” she added.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca

Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

