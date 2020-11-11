SCBA Head Questions SC Registry on Urgent Listing of Arnab’s Case

Senior advocate and president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Dushyant Dave, in a strongly worded letter to the Secretary General of the Supreme Court, has protested the 'extraordinary urgent listing' of the special leave petition filed by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in connection to the 2018 abatement of suicide case.



Dave, in his letter to the Secretary General, has pointed out that Goswami's petitions before the top court are listed urgently while other similarly placed litigants are kept waiting, according to a report by Bar & Bench.





Questiong the manner in which the listing has earned priority over other cases, Dave has aksed, “Is there any special Order or Direction from Honble the Chief Justice of India and the Master of the Roaster in this regard?”

A vacation bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee started hearing his petition at 10:30 am on Wednesday, 11 November.

Goswami, who has been in custody since 4 November, had knocked on the Supreme Court’s door on 10 November against a 9 November order of Bombay High Court, denying him interim bail in the 2018 suicide abetment case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik.

Thousands in Jail Await Hearing While Arnab Gets Instant SC Listing: Dave

According to a LiveLaw report, Dave has written against "selective listing" of matters by the SC Registry, especially during the pandemic, where thousands of citizens languish in jails due to non-listing of their matters for months whereas an influential man's petition is listed within a day.

“The serious issue here is selective listing of matters that the Registry under your leadership is indulging in for last eight months during COVID pandemic,” Dave’s letter states.

The letter further added:

"“While thousands of Citizens remain in jails , languishing for long periods while their matters filed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court are not getting listed for weeks and months, it is, to say the least, deeply disturbing as to how and why every time Mr Goswami approaches the Supreme Court, his matter gets listed instantly.”" - SCBA President Dushyant Dave’s letter to Secretary General, Supreme CourtDave’s Letter an Attempt to Sully Arnab’s Character: Goswami’s Wife

Separately, Goswami’s wife, Samyabrata Ray Goswami, also wrote to the SC secretary general, stating that she has “strong reason to believe” that Dave’s letter is an “attempt to sully the character” of her husband.

The letter, sent late night on Monday, states, “I believe that there is an attempt to jeopardise the cause of justice in my husband’s petition and to cast a shadow on the hearing in this matter.”

Ray Goswami’s letter also added that she feared that Arnab’s “life is under threat” in jail.

“I am deeply disturbed that his life is under threat and that he has been in a jail meant for hardened criminals. I fear for his life and future as a I appeal to the highest courts of this country to deliver him and us justice,” Ray Goswami’s letter further added.

