Scattered thunderstorms predicted in Kansas City starting Wednesday morning

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to begin in the Kansas City metropolitan area around daybreak Wednesday and could continue off and on until nightfall, said FOX4 meteorologist Joe Lauria.

Wet roads are a possibility for morning commuters, Lauria said, and the high temperature is predicted to be 73 degrees. The rain is expected to taper off around lunchtime, Lauria said, but could pick up again as night approaches with the highest chance of storm activity expected between 6 and 10 p.m.

“It’s just going to be an iffy day,” said Lauria, who provides weather updates for The Star. ”There’ll be an hour here and an hour there and maybe an hour there where there is not much happening. But then we’ll have some occasional showers out there as well.”

Rainfall amounts in the immediate metro are expected to fall between one and three-quarters of an inch, Lauria said, with areas to the south possibly seeing as much as two inches.

In the long-range forecast, Lauria said the weekend weather will likely be “phenomenal” with temperatures increasing into the 80 degree range and mostly clear skies.