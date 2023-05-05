Scattered rain in Sacramento’s forecast. Here’s what to expect and how long it will last

The rain is not over yet.

This weekend the Sacramento area will get light patches of precipitation. According to the National Weather Service, the light rain wont last very long in the Sacramento area. Starting Sunday the rain will clear up, with dry conditions predicted for next week.

Here’s what to expect this weekend:

Scattered weekend showers

Light rain is predicted overnight Friday and into Saturday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The minor rainfall is expected to drop less than a 10th of and inch to around a quarter of an inch in the Sacramento area, said Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker, meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

“It’s mostly light precipitation and it will be periods of shower activity, not necessarily continuous precipitation,” Del Valle-Shoemaker said.

Temperature lows will stay in the high 40s through the weekend, then reach highs in the 60s.

Breezy winds are also forecast, with gusts from 15 mph to 20 mph through the weekend, Del Valle-Shoemaker said.

More snow

You can expect periods of snowfall through the weekend, too. The heaviest snow is expected early Saturday, Del Valle-Shoemaker said.

Snow levels will begin at between 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet.

Travel delays, slick roads and chain controls may be possible if you plan to travel up the mountain, Del Valle-Shoemaker said.

Temperature lows through the weekend will be in the mid 20s, with temperature highs to stay in the mid 40s, according to the weather service forecast.

