Scatec is starting construction of solar and battery project in South Africa after reaching financial close

Oslo / Cape Town, 19 July 2022: Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, is starting construction of the three Kenhardt projects in the Northern Cape Province of South Africa under the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP) after reaching financial close.

Once operational the project will have a total solar capacity of 540 MW and battery storage capacity of 225MW/1,140MWh, and provide 150 MW of dispatchable power under a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement to the Kenhardt region – in a country that is currently suffering from power shortages.

“Achieving commercial and financial close for the Kenhardt projects shows true commitment by our Scatec team and partners. This project is a first of its kind and will be one of the world’s largest solar and battery facilities. We are now looking forward to starting construction of this unique and exciting project, which will be a major contribution to South Africa’s economy and green energy sector,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

“This is an important milestone in the procurement of renewable energy and proves that the sector can be relied upon to deliver much-needed electricity capacity to the grid,” adds Jan Fourie, General Manager of Sub-Saharan Africa.

The project will be the largest investment in Scatec’s history with a total capex of approximately ZAR 16.4 billion (USD 962 million) to be financed by equity from the owners and ZAR 12.4 billion (USD 727 million) in non-recourse project debt. The debt will be provided by a group of Lenders which includes The Standard Bank Group as arranger and British International Investments. The Kenhardt projects are funded in local currency.

Scatec will own 51% of the equity in the project, with H1 Holdings, our local Black Economic Empowerment partner owning 49%. Scatec will be the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) provider and provide Operation & Maintenance as well as Asset Management services to the power plants. The value of Scatec’s Development and EPC contract for the project is approximately ZAR 13.7 billion (USD 800 million).

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in high growth markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 3.5 GW of installed capacity across four continents today. We are targeting 15 GW of renewable capacity to be in operation or under construction by the end of 2025, delivered by our 600 passionate employees who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

