Scatec sells its Upington solar plant in South Africa for NOK 569 million to finance further growth

Oslo, 2 February 2023: Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy company in emerging markets, has today signed an agreement with a subsidiary of STANLIB Infrastructure Fund II, managed by STANLIB Asset Management Proprietary Limited (“STANLIB”), to sell its 42% equity share in the 258 MW Upington solar power plant for a gross consideration of ZAR 979 million (NOK 569 million).

“Today’s transaction is in line with our strategy to optimise our portfolio as presented at our Capital Markets Update in September 2022 and will release capital for new investments in renewable energy. We are very pleased to secure a value accretive transaction and are confident that STANLIB will be a solid owner of the asset going forward,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

The solar plant in Upington reached COD in 2020 and were awarded in the fourth bidding round under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme. The plant generates approximately one third of the proportionate power production EBITDA in South Africa for Scatec. Scatec will continue to provide Operations & Maintenance and Asset Management services to the Upington power plant.

“We entered South Africa back in 2010 and have since grown into a leading renewable energy player in the country. South Africa remains a focus market for us, and we will continue to build scale through new investments, including the Kenhardt project under construction and the new Grootfontein project secured in the fifth bidding round,” adds Pilskog.

The transaction is expected to generate a net accounting gain of approximately NOK 760 million on a consolidated basis and NOK 310 million on a proportionate basis. The difference is primarily explained by the D&C margin related to the projects which has been eliminated in the consolidated statement of financial positions. The final accounting effects will be determined on closing of the transaction.

Norfund is also selling its 18% equity share to STANLIB as part of the same transaction. The transaction is subject to the customary consents and is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

The Upington solar power complex is estimated to deliver an annual production of 650 GWh, providing clean energy to around 120,000 households and lead to the abatement of more than 600,000 tonnes of CO ² emissions annually.

STANLIB is the second largest asset manager (by assets under management) in South Africa, and part of Standard Bank Group Limited.



About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our 700 passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

