Scatec ASA - Ex. dividend NOK 1.94 today
Issuer: Scatec ASA
Ex. date: 19 April 2023
Dividend amount: 1.94 per share
Announced currency: NOK
Payment date: 11 May 2023
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Issuer Rules.
For further information, please contact:
Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, ir@scatec.com
About Scatec
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our close to 800 passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act