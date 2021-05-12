Scatec ASA - Employee Share Purchase Programme 2021

12 May 2021: As announced on 5 May 2021, Scatec offered participants the opportunity to purchase shares with a trading value of between NOK 17,078 and NOK 85,389. The subscription period was from 5 May to 12 May 2021. The price per share has been set at NOK 203.9092, based on the average volume-weighted share price on the Oslo Stock Exchange from and including 6 May to 12 May 2021. In total, employees have subscribed for 43,907 shares under the share purchase programme. The allocation of shares is expected to take place on 4 June 2021 with delivery to employees on or about 8 June 2021.



See attachment for an overview of the primary insiders who have subscribed for shares in Scatec ASA as per end of the subscription period, including the number of shares to be allocated to the primary insiders, as well as the notification of the transactions in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364 email: ingrid.aarsnes@scatec.com

About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com, or connect with us on Linkedin.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

