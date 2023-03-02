Scatec ASA: New CFO granted share options

Release

Oslo, 2 March 2023:

Hans Jacob Hegge has started as new CFO in Scatec ASA. In accordance with the terms of the share-based incentive programme for leading employees, Hans Jakob Hegge, has been granted 67,516 share options. Each share option gives the right to subscribe for and be allotted one share in Scatec ASA.



Identical to the strike price of the options granted to leading employees in Scatec’s long term incentive programme in January, the strike price of the options is set to NOK 80.25 per share. The options will lapse if not exercised by 1 January 2027. The option grant is divided into three tranches whereby 1/3 vests each year over three years, with the first tranche vesting 1 January 2024.



Attached is the notification of the transactions in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, VP IR, phone: +47 974 38 686, andreas.austrell@scatec.com

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our close to 800 passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

Attachment



