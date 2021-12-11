The scary view from above: See drone photos, video of tornado damage in Mayfield

At least 70 people are feared dead and the death toll is expected to rise across the Commonwealth from four likely tornadoes.
Images of the destruction in the hardest hit area, Mayfield, started coming out early Saturday morning soon after a twister that started in Arkansas, traveled for more than 200 miles into Western Kentucky.
As the day went on, the scope of the devastation became clearer. A view of the damage from a drone helped show just how powerful this deadly storm was. Aerial pictures and video taken of downtown Mayfield, the county seat of Graves County, show buildings left half collapsed, roofs torn off or nothing more than a pile of rubble.
Fred VanVleet appreciates how high Scottie Barnes’s ceiling is in the NBA. And that’s exactly why he’s hard on him. VanVleet discussed Barnes’s improvement after the Raptors’ win over the Knicks, as well as what it’s been like to be a mentor to a young, promising player.
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to trade many of their core pieces. The Toronto Raptors, meanwhile, have the assets and draft capital to make a deal happen. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put cornerbacks Ifeatu Melifonwu and Mark Gilbert and linebacker Tavante Beckett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The moves Saturday put seven players on the list and they join running back Jamaal Williams, safety Tracy Walker, cornerback Bobby Price and center Evan Brown. Detroit (1-10-1) promoted a slew of players from the practice squad to potentially play Denver (6-6) on Sunday. Running back Craig Reynolds was added off the practice squad to add depth
CALGARY — Canada won gold in the women's team pursuit Saturday at the Olympic Oval while Connor Howe won his first individual long-track World Cup speedskating medal by taking silver in the men's 1,500 metres. Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann, both from Ottawa, and Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., finished first in a Canadian record time of two minutes 52.06 seconds. “It’s always exciting to do it at home,” Weidemann said. “We were a little bit nervous to do it in front of the home crowd,
PORTLAND. Ore. (AP) — Alex Callens converted his penalty and New York City FC won its first MLS Cup title in a shootout after a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Golden Boot winner Valentin `Taty' Castellanos scored in the opening half and it appeared that NYCFC was on its way to the league championship in regulation, but Portland's Felipe Mora scored in stoppage time. After the teams went scoreless in extra time, Callen's penalty sealed NYCFC's 4-2 shootout victory. Goalkeeper Sea