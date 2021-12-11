The scary view from above: See drone photos, video of tornado damage in Mayfield

The pictures from the “most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history” have been jaw dropping.

At least 70 people are feared dead and the death toll is expected to rise across the Commonwealth from four likely tornadoes.

Images of the destruction in the hardest hit area, Mayfield, started coming out early Saturday morning soon after a twister that started in Arkansas, traveled for more than 200 miles into Western Kentucky.

As the day went on, the scope of the devastation became clearer. A view of the damage from a drone helped show just how powerful this deadly storm was. Aerial pictures and video taken of downtown Mayfield, the county seat of Graves County, show buildings left half collapsed, roofs torn off or nothing more than a pile of rubble.

Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear called the storms the “most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history.”

President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the federal government would provide “whatever is needed” to relief efforts.

“I am praying for the lives lost and communities impacted by the tornado devastation throughout the Commonwealth,” said U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Louisville. “Thank you to the first responders and the National Guard for their brave efforts amid this tragedy.”

“Our hearts are broken for all those suffering from last night’s horrific storms. As daylight comes and we begin to fully understand the severity of the devastation, we mourn and we pray,” said U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted that he and his wife, Makenze, “are praying for every Kentuckian affected.”

“My prayers go out to those who lost loved ones. I am also praying for those who were injured and saw their homes or businesses damaged or destroyed,” said U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie