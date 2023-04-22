Scary news for NBA? Suns are up 3-1 on Clippers without needing a Kevin Durant takeover

Eventually, Kevin Durant is going to be Kevin Durant.

He didn’t need to be in the Suns' win over the Clippers, 112-100, in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon. —

Durant continued to be more energy efficient than a home with new insulation and windows, scoring 31 points on just 17 shots.

Devin Booker scored 30 on 21 shots, and Chris Paul added 19 points on 17 shots, continuing a trend that has seen Durant content to play a supporting role so far this postseason, deferring open shots to set up teammates and drawing LA defenders away from the hoop to create space for others.

But no one should forget that this guy can be the hottest thing smoking when he decides to.

Kevin Durant controls the ball in the first half of Game 4.

Durant is a four-time scoring champ with 14 40-point playoff games in his career.

It’s been huge that the Suns have been able to win without him going into takeover mode, because there’s going to come a game where Phoenix will need him to light up the scoreboard.

If Durant had to carry the bulk of the offensive load for the entire series, he’d eventually run out of steam. As it stands, Durant has been able to get active rest, scoring the ball when it makes sense and making easy money the rest of the time.

But eventually, Kevin Durant is going to be Kevin Durant.

Maybe in Game 5 on Tuesday in Phoenix? The Suns are up 3-1, it would be good to unplug the Clippers as quickly as possible.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns up 3-1 on Clippers and Kevin Durant hasn't had to take over yet