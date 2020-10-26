All Of The Scary Good Halloween Food Deals That Will Get You Free Food For The Holiday

From Delish

Just because trick-or-treating may have to get a little bit creative this year does not mean Halloween is cancelled by any means. There are still so many seasonal candy options you need to try out for the holiday, a number of spooky cocktails you can make, and a bunch of activities you can do at home to make the day special.

Lucky for you, there are still a bunch of chain restaurants offering cheap deals leading up to and on October 31. Some require a costume to score some freebies, so make sure you have your outfit on deck and take advantage of these promotions. Happy Halloween to you, my friend!

The Cheesecake Factory

Starting on today (October 26) through Friday, October 30, guests will be treated to one complimentary slice of Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hersey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with their order of $30 or more placed through DoorDash or thecheesecakefactory.com. Add the slice to your cart and use promo code "TREAT" before submitting your order.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is teaming up with CRUNCH bar, and on October 31 starting at 4 p.m. local time, anyone who visits participating Blaze curbside locations or heads inside to the pizza pick-up station and says, “Trick or Treat” will receive a free full-size CRUNCH bar with their order.

Steak 'n Shake

On Halloween, all children under the age of 12 who go to Steak 'n Shake in costume are eligible to receive a free kid’s shake of their choice. Options include classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, or specialty flavors like chocolate chip cookie dough, M&M, and Reese’s peanut butter cup.

Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese will offer a special Halloween menu that includes a pumpkin-shaped pepperoni pizza, Dippin' Dots with gummy worms, an Oreo brownie, and candy corn-colored cotton candy. You can also buy a family food package to take home that includes two large one-topping pizzas, an Oreo Brownie, two treat bags each including $5 in games to use on your next visit, a free KIDZ BOP Halloween activity sheet, and glow in the dark temporary tattoos to enjoy at home, all for $39.99. Chuck E. Cheese is also celebrating Halloween at their stores with touchless trick-or-treating you can read about here.

Dairy Queen

At participating DQ locations for one day only, fans can get a Kid’s Meal for $1.99 using the DQ mobile app. A DQ Kid’s Meal comes complete with a choice of an entree, side, drink and classic vanilla or chocolate Kid’s Cone.

Tim Hortons

On October 31, guests can trick-or-treat at their local Tim Hortons restaurant by visiting a Tim Hortons U.S. drive-thru in costume to receive a free Halloween donut. This donut is a yeast ring donut covered with chocolate fondant and topped with orange sprinkles.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster is offering a free order of Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms with dine-in or to go orders (pickup, curbside or delivery placed on RedLobster.com) over $40 with the coupon code "LOBSTER28" now through November 1. Additionally, Red Lobster is offering free delivery on to go orders placed through RedLobster.com on Halloween day.

Burger King

This year, Burger King is revealing a list of the “Scary Places” across the U.S. to visit. The list includes names of abandoned burger chain restaurant locations—those who dare to drive by them will receive a free flame-grilled Whopper sandwich coupon that can be redeemed on the BK App to be delivered or picked up at their closest BK restaurant location. Guests who don’t live in participating locations can join in on the spooky fun with a $5 meal offer when they click under the Scary Places tile on the BK App.

Jimmy John's

Just in time for Halloween celebrations, Jimmy John’s is offering a limited-time national promotion where guests can enjoy BOGO at 50 percent off. To redeem, just use the promo code "SAVEON2" daily now through November 8 before playing an online order or via the app.

Denny's

For fans in the Miami-Dade area, Denny's will be making their classic Moons Over My Hammy meal blue to honor the blue moon that will take place on Halloween. Blue Moons Over My Hammy is a ham and scrambled egg sandwich with Swiss & American cheeses on specially created blue sourdough bread. It will be available for just one day only on October 31 at 20 Denny’s restaurants in the Miami-Dade area for dine-in only while supplies last.

Applebee's

On October 31, guests can celebrate with a free order of boneless wings with any purchase of $30 or more for to go or delivery.

